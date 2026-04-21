D2L Inc. Responds to Media Report

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, responded today, at the request of CIRO, to a media report related to the receipt of an unsolicited proposal to purchase the Company. While it is the Company's policy not to comment on market speculation or rumors, D2L confirms that it received an unsolicited, non‑binding proposal from a third party regarding a take-private transaction. The proposal was not initiated or solicited by the Company and the Company is not in discussions or negotiations with any party regarding a transaction of the nature described in the media report.

The Company does not intend to make any further public comment on this matter unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in higher education, corporate and K-12 at www.D2L.com.

SOURCE D2L Inc.

For further information, please contact: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954