D2L Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Full-year revenue grew 11% to US$168.4 million and Constant Currency Revenue 1 increased 14% to $172.6 million

and Constant Currency Revenue increased 14% to Q4 2023 revenue grew 3% year over year to US$42.7 million and Constant Currency Revenue 1 increased 6% to US$44.0 million

and Constant Currency Revenue increased 6% to Annual Recurring Revenue 2 of US$168.0 million as at January 31, 2023 , representing growth of 9% for the year and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 2 growth of 11% for the year

of as at , representing growth of 9% for the year and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 11% for the year Company achieved positive full-year cash flow from operating activities of $3.8 million compared to $0.1 million in prior year

compared to in prior year Strong balance sheet at year end, with cash and cash equivalents of US$110.7 million and no debt

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars and all figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"As we navigated the near-term macroeconomic challenges last year, our team made good progress toward our balanced growth plan, and positioned us well for margin expansion and growth in Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow this fiscal year," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "While we accelerate profitability, we continue to make disciplined investments to build on our success in core markets, including higher education, where we are seeing a strong competitive win rate and market share gains. The long-term demand outlook remains robust as organizations across all our markets look to replace legacy technology and experiences with a flexible, modern learning platform."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $42.7 million , up 3% from the comparative period in the prior year. Constant Currency Revenue 1 grew 6% year-over-year to $44.0 million .

, up 3% from the comparative period in the prior year. Constant Currency Revenue grew 6% year-over-year to . Subscription and support revenue was $37.8 million , an increase of 4% over the prior year, reflecting growth from new customers and revenue retention and expansion from existing customers, and was partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds from non-USD denominated revenues.

, an increase of 4% over the prior year, reflecting growth from new customers and revenue retention and expansion from existing customers, and was partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds from non-USD denominated revenues. Annual Recurring Revenue 2 as at January 31, 2023 increased by 9% year-over-year to $168.0 million and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 2 reached $171.4 million , an 11% increase over the prior year.

as at increased by 9% year-over-year to and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue reached , an 11% increase over the prior year. Net Revenue Retention Rate 2 of 102% at year end versus 107% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 . Approximately 40% of the decrease year-over-year reflects the impact of foreign exchange.

of 102% at year end versus 107% for the fiscal year ended . Approximately 40% of the decrease year-over-year reflects the impact of foreign exchange. Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $0.4 million , compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million for the comparative period in the prior year.

of , compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of for the comparative period in the prior year. Loss for the period was $6.2 million , compared with a loss of $3.9 million for the same period of the prior year. The higher loss in the current period was mainly driven by a loss on impairment in the amount of $4.5 million on intangible assets acquired from Bayfield Design Inc. in the prior year.

, compared with a loss of for the same period of the prior year. The higher loss in the current period was mainly driven by a loss on impairment in the amount of on intangible assets acquired from Bayfield Design Inc. in the prior year. Cash flow used in operating activities was $5.3 million , versus $4.0 million in the same period in the prior year, and Free Cash Flow1 was negative $7.0 million , compared to negative Free Cash flow of $4.1 million in the same period in the prior year.

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Please refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release. 2 Please refer to "Key Performance Indicators" section of this press release.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Selected Financial Measures



Three months ended January 31 Year ended January 31

2023 2022 Change Change 2023 2022 Change Change $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Subscription & Support Revenue 37,790 36,191 1,599 4.4 % 145,939 134,688 11,251 8.4 % Professional Services & Other Revenue 4,894 5,215 -321 -6.2 % 22,457 17,192 5,265 30.6 % Total Revenue 42,684 41,406 1,278 3.1 % 168,396 151,880 16,516 10.9 %

















Constant Currency Revenue1 43,961 41,406 2,555 6.2 % 172,645 151,880 20,765 13.7 % Gross Profit 27,326 26,516 810 3.1 % 107,770 87,947 19,823 22.5 % Adjusted Gross Profit 1 27,434 26,544 890 3.4 % 108,139 96,146 11,993 12.5 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 64.3 % 64.1 %



64.2 % 63.3 %



Loss for the period (6,186) (3,860) (2,326) -60.3 % (18,377) (97,653) 79,276 81.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (loss)1 425 (433) 858 198.2 % (2,904) 136 (3,040) -2,235.3 % Cash Flows from (used in) Operating Activities (5,279) (3,965) (1,314) -33.1 % 3,779 112 3,667 3,274.1 % Free Cash Flow1 (7,046) (4,061) (2,985) -73.5 % 107 (684) 791 115.6 %

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for more details.



Fourth Quarter Business & Operating Highlights

D2L's customer list grew to more than 1,240 at January 31, 2023 (from over 1,150 as at January 31, 2022 ), representing a broad cross-section of colleges, universities, K-12 school districts and companies in more than 40 countries.

(from over 1,150 as at ), representing a broad cross-section of colleges, universities, K-12 school districts and companies in more than 40 countries. Continued to grow customer base in higher education around the world, as highlighted by multiple new agreements, including Marist College , DeSales University and Universidad el Bosque.

, and Universidad el Bosque. Signed new global corporate customers, including the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors, Tennis Canada Coach Education, Rung For Women, and CCS Disability Action.

Earned two employer of choice awards, including Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2023, for the ninth consecutive year, and one of Waterloo Area's Top Employers 2023, for the 12 th consecutive year.

Top Employers for Young People 2023, for the ninth consecutive year, and one of Top Employers 2023, for the 12 consecutive year. Brightspace earned two corporate awards including the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce and one of Craig Weiss Group's Top 10 Learning Systems in the World 2023.

In February, D2L announced the promotion and appointment of Josh Huff to Chief Financial Officer.

Financial Outlook

D2L is initiating financial guidance for the year ended January 31, 2024 ("Fiscal 2024") as a supplement to the target operating model, which reflects the operating levels the Company expects to achieve by the year ended January 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025") and maintain thereafter, and is unchanged from the target operating model disclosed in D2L's MD&A for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 (as restated under "Medium Term Target Operating Model" on page 22 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended January 31, 2023). D2L plans to continue making measured investments for growth in Fiscal 2024, while optimizing its operations and expenditures towards increasing levels of profitability. Specifically, for Fiscal 2024 the Company is issuing the following guidance:

Subscription and support revenue in the range of $159 million to $161 million , implying growth of 9% to 10% over Fiscal 2023;

to , implying growth of 9% to 10% over Fiscal 2023; Total revenue in the range of $180 million to $182 million , implying growth of 7% to 8% over Fiscal 2023; and

to , implying growth of 7% to 8% over Fiscal 2023; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4 million to $6 million .

The above guidance demonstrates the continuation of D2L's operations to one of balanced growth and profitability, including returning to positive Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2024 relative to an Adjusted EBITDA loss in Fiscal 2023. The achievement of our positive Adjusted EBITDA guidance in Fiscal 2024, and the modeled Adjusted EBITDA outlined in our Fiscal 2025 target operating model, is based upon continued efficiencies in our operations and scale as we grow our topline revenue. These guided revenue growth rates in Fiscal 2024 are impacted by the levels of sales activity that occurred during Fiscal 2023, and the resulting impact of such activity on the corresponding revenue recognition in Fiscal 2024. This impact on revenue growth is expected to be most pronounced in the first half of Fiscal 2024, after which we expect growth rates to begin to accelerate.

Conference Call & Webcast

D2L management will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 am ET to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results.

Date:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time:

8:30 am (ET) Dial in number:

Canada: 1 (833) 470-1428 US: 1 (404) 975-4839 Access code: 140592





Webcast:

A live webcast will be available at ir.d2l.com/events-and-presentations/events/





Replay:

Canada: 1 (226) 828-7578 or US: 1 (866) 813-9403 (replay code: 836148) Available until April 12, 2023



Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes statements containing "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "target", "forecasts", "projection", "potential", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "seek", "believes", "opportunity", "guidance", "aim", "goal" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

This forward-looking information relates to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and includes, but is not limited to, statements under the heading "Financial Outlook" and information regarding: the Company's financial position, financial results, profitability, business strategy, performance, achievements, prospects, objectives, opportunities, business plans and growth strategies; long-term demand outlook; and the Company's expectations in respect of margin expansion and Free Cash Flow growth in Fiscal 2024.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, expectations and projections, and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including the following: the Company's ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers; the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by existing customers; the Company's ability to generate revenue and expand its business while controlling costs and expenses; the Company's ability to manage growth effectively; the Company's ability to expand margins, grow Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow; the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our operations; the effects of inflation on our operations; the ability to seek out, enter into and successfully integrate acquisitions; business and industry trends, including the success of current and future product development initiatives; positive social development and attitudes toward the pursuit of higher education; the Company's ability to maintain positive relationships with its customer base and strategic partners; the Company's ability to adapt and develop solutions that keep pace with continuing changes in technology, education and customer needs; the ability to patent new technologies and protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with security, cybersecurity and accessibility laws, regulations and standards; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the factors and assumptions referenced under "Financial Outlook" of the Company's MD&A for the three and 12 months ended January 31, 2023 and that the list of factors referenced in the following paragraph, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information were reasonable when made, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may prove to be incorrect. The Company cautions investors that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of the future and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks identified herein, including at "Summary of Factors Affecting Our Performance" of the Company's MD&A for the three and 12 months ended January 31, 2023, or in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, including any financial outlook. Any forward-looking information that is contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

D2L Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In U.S. dollars)

As at January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022



2023 2022 Assets









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,732,236 $ 114,675,495

Trade and other receivables 20,894,794 26,155,906

Uninvoiced revenue 2,107,015 2,253,146

Prepaid expenses 8,183,390 7,930,462

Deferred commissions 4,487,043 3,711,334



146,404,478 154,726,343





Non-current assets:





Other receivables 193,036 —

Prepaid expenses 122,469 178,585

Deferred income taxes 189,178 139,101

Right-of-use assets 11,205,371 1,323,017

Property and equipment 4,287,095 2,323,708

Deferred commissions 6,849,779 7,510,242

Intangible assets 288,099 5,537,024

Goodwill 7,070,432 7,474,647





Total assets $ 176,609,937 $ 179,212,667







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,450,767 $ 24,340,115

Deferred revenue 85,662,830 82,915,871

Lease liabilities 1,127,600 1,199,013

Provisions — 3,265,449



110,241,197 111,720,448







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred income taxes 398,906 418,403

Lease liabilities 11,878,556 693,921



12,277,462 1,112,324



122,518,659 112,832,772 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital: 357,639,824 354,277,986

Additional paid-in capital 46,084,161 41,686,794

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,001,805) (3,330,708)

Deficit (344,630,902) (326,254,177)

54,091,278 66,379,895 Subsequent events



Commitments and contingencies



Related party transactions









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 176,609,937 $ 179,212,667



D2L Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(In U.S. dollars)

Years ended January 31, 2023 and 2022



2023 2022





Revenue:





Subscription and support $ 145,938,597 $ 134,688,176

Professional services and other 22,457,819 17,191,887



168,396,416 151,880,063 Cost of revenue:





Subscription and support 46,271,187 43,962,815

Professional services and other 14,354,963 19,970,476



60,626,150 63,933,291







Gross profit 107,770,266 87,946,772







Expenses:





Sales and marketing 55,010,030 65,404,852

Research and development 43,067,814 46,599,481

General and administrative 25,619,759 50,656,674

Impairment loss on intangible assets 4,474,370 —



128,171,973 162,661,007







Loss from operations (20,401,707) (74,714,235)







Interest and other income (expenses):





Interest expense (716,342) (295,175)

Interest income 1,335,965 170,143

Loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares — (22,028,109)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 1,839,447 (949,755)



2,459,070 (23,102,896)







Loss before income taxes (17,942,637) (97,817,131)







Income taxes (recovery):





Current 503,662 245,446

Deferred (69,574) (409,500)



434,088 (164,054)







Loss for the year (18,376,725) (97,653,077)







Other comprehensive gain (loss):





Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (1,671,097) 859,751 Comprehensive loss $ (20,047,822) $ (96,793,326)







Loss per share – basic $ (0.35) $ (2.88) Loss per share – diluted (0.35) (2.88)





Weighted average number of common shares – basic 53,029,605 33,918,112 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 53,029,605 33,918,112



D2L Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(In U.S. dollars)

Years ended January 31, 2023 and 2022



Share Capital Additional paid-in capital Accumulated

other comprehensive loss Deficit Total

Shares Amount













Balance, January 31, 2021 26,468,768 $ 217,633 $ 45,285,371 $ (4,190,459) $ (228,601,100) $ (187,288,555) Issuance of Class O common shares on exercise of options 1,543,462 17,932,504 (6,502,427) — — 11,430,077 Stock-based compensation — — 68,821,936 — — 68,821,936 Conversion of Series A and Series B Preferred shares, Class A common shares, Class O common shares and Class T shares to Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares 19,381,248 266,034,420 (65,822,119) — — 200,212,301 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares upon IPO 5,489,757 75,069,071 — — — 75,069,071 Share issuance costs — (5,229,322) — — — (5,229,322) Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on exercise of options 29,267 253,680 (95,967) — — 157,713 Other comprehensive income — — — 859,751 — 859,751 Loss for the year — — — — (97,653,077) (97,653,077) Balance, January 31, 2022 52,912,502 354,277,986 41,686,794 (3,330,708) (326,254,177) 66,379,895













Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on exercise of options 120,224 994,959 (368,688) — — 626,271 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on settlement of restricted share units 113,804 2,366,879 (2,971,847) — — (604,968) Stock-based compensation — — 7,737,902 — — 7,737,902 Other comprehensive loss — — — (1,671,097) — (1,671,097) Loss for the year — — — — (18,376,725) (18,376,725) Balance, January 31, 2023 53,146,530 $ 357,639,824 $ 46,084,161 $ (5,001,805) $ (344,630,902) $ 54,091,278



D2L Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In U.S. dollars)

Years ended January 31, 2023 and 2022







2023 2022 Operating activities:





Loss for the year $ (18,376,725) $ (97,653,077)

Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment 1,506,222 1,505,476



Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,138,765 1,570,267



Amortization of intangible assets 598,545 423,396



Impairment loss on intangible assets 4,474,370 —



Fair value loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares — 22,028,109



Stock-based compensation 7,737,902 68,821,936



Loss on disposal of right-of-use assets — 14,543



Net interest (income) expense (619,623) 125,032



Income tax expense 434,088 (164,054)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade and other receivables 4,485,203 (11,440,504)



Uninvoiced revenue 115,296 881,396



Prepaid expenses (645,246) (4,829,078)



Deferred commissions (584,204) (1,674,427)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,867 2,815,053



Provisions (3,265,449) 3,265,449



Deferred revenue 4,615,107 14,790,210



Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 134,720 (6,880)

Interest received 1,335,965 170,143

Interest paid (83,779) (133,309)

Income taxes paid (245,675) (397,430)

Cash flows from operating activities 3,779,349 112,251







Financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (1,651,520) (2,349,105)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 626,271 11,587,790

Taxes paid on settlement of restricted share units (604,968) —

Borrowings on credit facility — 7,000,003

Repayments to credit facility — (7,000,003)

Proceeds from issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares upon IPO — 75,069,071

Share issuance costs — (5,229,322)

Net proceeds from Secondary Offering — 42,984,983

Remittance of taxes withheld on Secondary Offering — (34,996,572)

Secondary Offering funds applied towards Shareholder Loan on behalf of shareholder — (7,988,411)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (1,630,217) 79,078,434







Investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (3,672,349) (795,958)

Issuance of Shareholder Loan — (16,143,854)

Repayment of Shareholder Loan — 12,290,894

Acquisition of business from related party — (5,566,118)

Cash flows used in investing activities (3,672,349) (10,215,036)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,420,042) 395,902 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,943,259) 69,371,551 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 114,675,495 45,303,944 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 110,732,236 114,675,495



Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The information presented within this press release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures (including non-IFRS ratios) including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Constant Currency Revenue. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations, financial performance and liquidity from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to assess our ability to meet our capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), adjusted for changes in the fair value of redeemable convertible preferred shares, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, transaction-related expenses, non-recurring activities, impairment charges and other income and losses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to loss for the period, and discloses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended January 31 Fiscal year ended January 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss for the period (6,186) (3,860) (18,377) (97,653) Loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares — — — 22,028 Stock-based compensation 1,942 1,662 7,738 68,822 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,041) 502 (1,839) 950 Transaction-related costs(1) — 737 — 2,529 Non-recurring expenses(2) 978 — 1,042 — Impairment loss on intangible assets 4,474 — 4,474 — Net interest expense (income) (729) 33 (620) 125 Income tax expense 9 (544) 434 (164) Depreciation and amortization 978 1,037 4,245 3,499 Adjusted EBITDA 425 (433) (2,904) 136 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1.0 % -1.0 % -1.7 % 0.1 %

(1) These costs include professional, legal, consulting and accounting fees incurred in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), which closed on November 3, 2021, and related other activities, and are not considered indicative of continuing operations. These costs did not meet the criteria for capitalization and thus were expensed in the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. Share issuance costs that met the criteria for capitalization are described in Note 13(b) of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2022.



(2) These costs relate to non-recurring activities, such as facility relocations, workforce restructuring and related one-time charges that are not considered indicative of continuing operations. The Company's head office relocation is expected to be completed in early 2023, which is described in Note 19(f) of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements. These costs did not meet the criteria for capitalization and thus were expensed in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements of comprehensive loss.



Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding related stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.



The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Margin to gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended January 31 Fiscal year ended January 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit for the period 27,326 26,516 107,770 87,947 Stock based compensation 108 28 369 8,199 Adjusted Gross Profit 27,434 26,544 108,139 96,146 Adjusted Gross Margin 64.3 % 64.1 % 64.2 % 63.3 %



Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Margin is calculated as Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margins see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles our cash flow from (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow, and discloses Free Cash Flow Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended January 31 Fiscal year ended January 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities (5,279) (3,965) 3,779 112 Purchase of property and equipment (1,767) (96) (3,672) (796) Free Cash Flow (7,046) (4,061) 107 (684) Free Cash Flow Margin -16.5 % -9.8 % 0.1 % -0.5 %



Constant Currency Revenue

Constant Currency Revenue is defined as foreign-currency-denominated revenues translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency. For an explanation of management's use of Constant Currency Revenue see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A.

The following table reconciles our Constant Currency Revenue to revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended January 31 Fiscal year ended January 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue for the period 42,684 41,406 168,396 151,880 Impact of foreign exchange rate changes over the prior period 1,277 — 4,249 — Constant Currency Revenue 43,961 41,406 172,645 151,880



Key Performance Indicators

Management uses a number of metrics, including the key performance indicators identified below, to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other issuers. These metrics are estimated operating metrics and not projections, nor actual financial results, and are not indicative of current or future performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue: We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. Our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides us with visibility for potential growth to our cash flows. We believe that an increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business, and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis. We define Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue as foreign-currency-denominated Annual Recurring Revenue translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency.



As at January 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages) 2023 2022 Change $ $ % Annual Recurring Revenue 168.0 154.5 8.7 % Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 171.4 154.5 10.9 %

Net Revenue Retention Rate: We define Net Revenue Retention Rate for a fiscal year by considering all customers at the beginning of a fiscal year, and dividing our annual subscription revenue attributable to this group of customers at the end of the fiscal year, by the annual subscription revenue attributable to this group of customers in the prior fiscal year. By implication, this ratio, expressed as a percentage, excludes any sales from new customers acquired during the fiscal year, but does include incremental sales from the existing base of customers during the fiscal year being measured. We believe that measuring the ability to retain and expand revenue generated from the existing customer base is a key indicator of the long-term value that we provide to customers. Net Revenue Retention Rate for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 was 102% (107% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 ).

SOURCE D2L Inc.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954