D2L Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced financial results for its Fiscal 2025 first quarter ended April 30, 2024. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and all figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") unless otherwise indicated.

"It was a solid start to Fiscal 2025, highlighted by strong growth in our subscription and support revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue and meaningful gains in our operating profitability. These results put us on a path to achieve our full-year growth outlook, which includes exiting the year with low-to-mid-teen Adjusted EBITDA Margin," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "In our 25th year of transforming the way the world learns, with sustained momentum and high win rates in our core markets, a strong and growing cash position, and a world-class team, we have never been more encouraged by the outlook and opportunity for D2L."

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results – Selected Financial Measures

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages)



Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change Change $ $ $ % Subscription & Support Revenue 42,954 39,190 3,764 9.6 % Professional Services & Other Revenue 5,541 5,038 503 10.0 % Total Revenue 48,495 44,228 4,267 9.7 %









Constant Currency Revenue1 48,450 44,228 4,222 9.5 % Gross Profit 32,677 29,880 2,797 9.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit1 32,823 29,991 2,832 9.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 67.7 % 67.8 %



Income for the period 572 1,110 (538) -48.5 % Adjusted EBITDA1 4,019 2,811 1,208 43.0 % Cash Flows used in Operating Activities (14,826) (17,035) 2,209 12.9 % Free Cash Flow1 (14,952) (18,684) 3,732 20.0 %

1 A non-IFRS financial measure or non-IFRS ratio. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for more details.

First Quarter Business & Operating Highlights

D2L continued to grow its customer base in education in North America , including the additions of Hawaii University, University of Central Missouri and Madison Area Technical College .

, including the additions of University, University of and . The Company continued to expand its international customer base, including Utrecht University and Hogeschool Leiden.

University and Hogeschool Leiden. D2L signed new corporate customers, including Royal Institute of British Architects.

D2L received two 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards for best learning management system (LMS) and best customer education LMS, and G2 named D2L Brightspace the easiest LMS to use overall.

D2L welcomed Brian Finnerty as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

as its new Chief Marketing Officer. D2L continued to lead the way with security by design and privacy by design efforts in the learning sector. D2L teamed with Sinclair College to launch a free cybersecurity course designed to help meet the unique needs of school system leaders in understanding and responding to the growing cybersecurity threat.

to launch a free cybersecurity course designed to help meet the unique needs of school system leaders in understanding and responding to the growing cybersecurity threat. D2L was again celebrated as one of Canada's best diversity employers and one of Canada's top employers for young people by Mediacorp Canada. D2L also achieved Platinum Club status in Deloitte's Best Managed Companies awards program.

best diversity employers and one of top employers for young people by Mediacorp Canada. D2L also achieved Platinum Club status in Deloitte's Best Managed Companies awards program. As previously announced, the Company entered into an agreement to spin-out the D2L Wave offering into a new independent, partially-owned standalone company, SkillsWave Corporation ("SkillsWave"), with an expected mid-year closing date.

Financial Outlook

D2L maintained its previously issued financial guidance for the year ended January 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025") as follows:

Subscription and support revenue in the range of $177 million to $180 million , implying growth of 10% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024;

to , implying growth of 10% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024; Total revenue in the range of $197 million to $201 million , implying growth of 9% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024; and

to , implying growth of 9% at the midpoint over Fiscal 2024; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $21 million to $23 million , implying Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% at the midpoint.

The Company expects revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to increase as Fiscal 2025 progresses, enabling the Company to exit the year with low-to-mid-teen Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

For additional details on the Company's outlook, including the principal underlying assumptions and risk factors regarding achievement, refer to the "Financial Outlook" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and 12 months ended January 31, 2024 (the "Annual MD&A"), as well as the "Forward-Looking Information" section therein, below and in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended April 30, 2024 (the "Interim MD&A").

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes statements containing "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "target", "forecasts", "projection", "potential", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "seek", "believes", "opportunity", "guidance", "aim", "goal" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "will", "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

This forward-looking information relates to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and includes, but is not limited to, statements under the heading "Financial Outlook" and information regarding: the Company's financial position, financial results, business strategy, performance, achievements, prospects, objectives, opportunities, business plans and growth strategies; the Company's budgets, operations and taxes; judgments and estimates impacting on financial statements; and the proposed spin-out of D2L Wave.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, expectations and projections, and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including the following: the Company's ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers; the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by existing customers; the Company's ability to generate revenue and expand its business while controlling costs and expenses; the Company's ability to manage growth effectively; the Company's ability to hire and retain personnel effectively; the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our operations; the ability to seek out, enter into and successfully integrate acquisitions; business and industry trends, including the success of current and future product development initiatives; positive social development and attitudes toward the pursuit of higher education; the Company's ability to maintain positive relationships with its customer base and strategic partners; the Company's ability to adapt and develop solutions that keep pace with continuing changes in technology, education and customer needs; the ability to patent new technologies and protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with security, cybersecurity and accessibility laws, regulations and standards; the assumptions underlying the judgments and estimates impacting on financial statements; and the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the factors and assumptions discussed under the "Financial Outlook" of the Annual MD&A; that the conditions to completing the spin-out of D2L Wave are achieved or waived in a timely manner; and that the list of factors referenced in the following paragraph, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information were reasonable when made, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and may prove to be incorrect. The Company cautions investors that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of the future and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risk of non-completion of the D2L Wave spin-out, or completion on the terms other than those initially negotiated, due to an inability to achieve satisfaction of applicable closing conditions, or obtain such third party consents as considered desirable by the parties and the further risks identified herein, or at "Summary of Factors Affecting Our Performance" of the Company's Interim MD&A or in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed annual information form, in each case filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, including any financial outlook. Any forward-looking information that is contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In U.S. dollars)

As at April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024

(Unaudited)



April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,851,147 $ 116,943,499

Trade and other receivables 25,287,892 23,025,690

Uninvoiced revenue 3,747,084 3,971,861

Prepaid expenses 8,232,470 10,517,226

Deferred commissions 5,346,539 5,334,864



141,465,132 159,793,140 Non-current assets:





Other receivables 517,782 537,056

Prepaid expenses 109,989 119,872

Deferred income taxes 520,153 529,674

Right-of-use assets 8,963,572 8,774,960

Property and equipment 8,009,367 8,427,734

Deferred commissions 7,757,724 7,730,724

Intangible assets 732,871 770,707

Goodwill 10,274,106 10,440,091





Total assets $ 178,350,696 $ 197,123,958







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,973,683 $ 32,635,926

Deferred revenue 80,973,649 93,727,368

Lease liabilities 1,289,542 1,002,464

Contingent consideration 256,946 271,479



108,493,820 127,637,237 Non-current liabilities:





Deferred income taxes 557,168 587,075

Lease liabilities 11,518,505 11,707,534

Contingent consideration 312,670 311,839



12,388,343 12,606,448



120,882,163 140,243,685 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 366,514,193 364,830,884

Additional paid-in capital 46,329,301 47,485,107

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,794,007) (4,998,317)

Deficit (349,580,954) (350,437,401)

57,468,533 56,880,273











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 178,350,696 $ 197,123,958

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)



2024 2023





Revenue:





Subscription and support $ 42,953,475 $ 39,189,661

Professional services and other 5,541,417 5,038,278



48,494,892 44,227,939 Cost of revenue:





Subscription and support 11,946,610 11,240,740

Professional services and other 3,870,868 3,107,304



15,817,478 14,348,044







Gross profit 32,677,414 29,879,895







Expenses:





Sales and marketing 12,904,939 12,440,667

Research and development 12,290,771 11,145,353

General and administrative 8,099,431 6,189,503



33,295,141 29,775,523







(Loss) income from operations (617,727) 104,372







Interest and other income (expenses):





Interest expense (160,660) (156,008)

Interest income 1,084,045 876,107

Other income 59,476 15,463

Foreign exchange gain 230,781 430,172



1,213,642 1,165,734







Income before income taxes 595,915 1,270,106







Income taxes (recovery):





Current 50,745 74,642

Deferred (27,096) 85,013



23,649 159,655







Income for the period 572,266 1,110,451







Other comprehensive loss:





Foreign currency translation loss (795,690) (211,211) Comprehensive (Loss) income $ (223,424) $ 899,240







Earnings per share – basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Earnings per share – diluted 0.01 0.02





Weighted average number of common shares – basic 54,015,602 53,224,007 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 55,723,344 54,752,509













D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)



Share Capital Additional paid-in

capital Accumulated other

comprehensive loss Deficit Total

Shares Amount













Balance, January 31, 2024 53,978,085 $ 364,830,884 $ 47,485,107 $ (4,998,317) $ (350,437,401) $ 56,880,273 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on exercise of options 206,299 1,739,261 (900,761) — — 838,500 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on settlement of restricted share units 194,483 965,967 (2,587,799) — — (1,621,832) Stock-based compensation — — 2,332,754 — — 2,332,754 Repurchase of share capital for cancellation under NCIB (131,380) (1,021,919) — — — (1,021,919) Change in share repurchase commitment under ASPP — — — — 284,181 284,181 Other comprehensive loss — — — (795,690) — (795,690) Income for the period — — — — 572,266 572,266 Balance, April 30, 2024 54,247,487 $ 366,514,193 $ 46,329,301 $ (5,794,007) $ (349,580,954) $ 57,468,533 Balance, January 31, 2023 53,146,530 357,639,824 46,084,161 (5,001,805) (344,630,902) 54,091,278 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on exercise of options 128,073 1,111,373 (450,449) — — 660,924 Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares on settlement of restricted share units 24,097 297,619 (397,164) — — (99,545) Stock-based compensation — — 2,074,223 — — 2,074,223 Other comprehensive loss — — — (211,211) — (211,211) Income for the period — — — — 1,110,451 1,110,451 Balance, April 30, 2023 53,298,700 $ 359,048,816 $ 47,310,771 $ (5,213,016) $ (343,520,451) $ 57,626,120

D2L Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In U.S. dollars)

For the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)







2024 2023 Operating activities:





Income for the period $ 572,266 $ 1,110,451

Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment 436,493 291,732



Depreciation of right-of-use assets 286,692 321,071



Amortization of intangible assets 27,967 4,376



Gain on disposal of property and equipment (45,803) (15,463)



Stock-based compensation 2,332,754 2,074,223



Net interest (income) expense (923,385) (720,099)



Income tax expense 23,649 159,655

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade and other receivables (2,528,272) (3,582,301)



Uninvoiced revenue 168,438 (807,077)



Prepaid expenses 2,116,314 448,517



Deferred commissions (191,409) (231,019)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,008,716) (5,551,696)



Deferred revenue (12,109,523) (11,383,125)



Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (43,743) —

Interest received 1,077,425 876,107

Interest paid (12,633) (7,522)

Income taxes paid (4,239) (22,509)

Cash flows used in operating activities (14,825,725) (17,034,679)







Financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (405,727) (132,994)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 838,500 660,924

Taxes paid on settlement of restricted share units (1,621,832) (99,545)

Repurchase of share capital for cancellation under NCIB (1,021,919) —

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities (2,210,978) 428,385







Investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (171,869) (1,664,474)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 45,803 15,463

Cash flows used in investing activities (126,066) (1,649,011)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (929,583) (384,923) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,092,352) (18,640,228) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 116,943,499 110,732,236 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,851,147 $ 92,092,008













Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The information presented within this press release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures (including non-IFRS ratios) including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Constant Currency Revenue. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations, financial performance and liquidity from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to assess our ability to meet our capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), adjusted for stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, non-recurring expenses, transaction-related expenses, impairment charges and other income and losses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of recent changes to and management's use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A , which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) for the period, and discloses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended April 30 2024 2023 Income for the period 572 1,110 Stock-based compensation 2,333 2,074 Foreign exchange gain (231) (430) Non-recurring expenses 821 — Transaction-related expenses 672 — Net interest income (923) (720) Income tax expense 24 160 Depreciation and amortization 751 617 Adjusted EBITDA 4,019 2,811 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.3 % 6.4 %

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit excluding related stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A , which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Margin to gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended April 30 2024 2023 Gross profit for the period 32,677 29,880 Stock-based compensation 146 111 Adjusted Gross Profit 32,823 29,991 Adjusted Gross Margin 67.7 % 67.8 %

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Margin is calculated as Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue. For an explanation of management's use of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin" section in the Company's Interim MD&A , which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles our cash flow from (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow, and discloses Free Cash Flow Margin, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for percentages) Three months ended April 30 2024 2023 Cash flow used in operating activities (14,826) (17,035) Net addition to property and equipment (126) (1,649) Free Cash Flow (14,952) (18,684) Free Cash Flow Margin -30.8 % -42.2 %

Constant Currency Revenue

Constant Currency Revenue is defined as foreign-currency-denominated revenues translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency. For an explanation of management's use of Constant Currency Revenue see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures – Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Financial Ratios – Constant Currency Revenue" section in the Company's Interim MD&A , which section is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table reconciles our Constant Currency Revenue to revenue, for the periods indicated:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended April 30 2024 2023 Total revenue for the period 48,495 44,228 Positive impact of foreign exchange rate changes over the prior period (45) — Constant Currency Revenue 48,450 44,228

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses a number of metrics, including the key performance indicators identified below, to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other issuers. These metrics are estimated operating metrics and not projections, nor actual financial results, and are not indicative of current or future performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue and Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue: We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of subscription revenue from all existing customer contracts as at the date being measured, exclusive of the implementation period. Our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew their contractual commitments as those commitments come up for renewal. We believe Annual Recurring Revenue provides a reasonable, real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment and provides us with visibility for potential growth to our cash flows. We believe that increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business, and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis. We define Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue as foreign-currency-denominated Annual Recurring Revenue translated at the historical exchange rates from the comparable prior period into our U.S. dollar functional currency.



As at April 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages) 2024 2023 Change $ $ % Annual Recurring Revenue 190.3 170.9 11.4 % Constant Currency Annual Recurring Revenue 191.4 170.9 12.0 %

