D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Jun 07, 2024, 14:45 ET

TORONTO, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2024.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

John Baker

291,674,367

99.77 %

683,396

0.23 %

Tim Connor

291,728,906

99.78 %

628,857

0.22 %

J. Ian Giffen

292,341,485

99.99 %

16,278

0.01 %

Robert Courteau

292,351,175

100.00 %

6,588

0.00 %

Tracy Edkins

292,341,254

99.99 %

16,509

0.01 %

David L. Johnston

292,340,585

99.99 %

17,178

0.01 %
About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com

