D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2023.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against John Baker 286,894,313 99.90 % 286,937 0.10 % Tim Connor 286,682,450 99.83 % 498,800 0.17 % J. Ian Giffen 287,179,650 100.00 % 1,600 0.00 % Robert Courteau 287,105,930 99.97 % 75,320 0.03 % Tracy Edkins 287,181,150 100.00 % 100 0.00 % David L. Johnston 287,180,649 100.00 % 601 0.00 % Heather Zynczak 287,180,150 100.00 % 1,100 0.00 %

