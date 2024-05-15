D2L Inc. Announces Date of Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, announced today that it will report financial results for the three months ending April 30, 2024 after markets close on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q1 FISCAL 2025 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET) Dial-in number: Canada/US: 1 (833) 470-1428

International: 1 (404) 975-4839

Access code: 496346 Webcast: A live webcast will be available at ir.d2l.com/events-and presentations/events/

The webcast will also be archived for replay.



About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

