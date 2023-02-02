D2L Announces Appointment of Josh Huff as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a leading global learning technology company, today announced that Josh Huff has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Huff has been with D2L for more than eight years in progressively senior finance positions and has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company since October 2022, leading all finance-related functions including financial reporting, financial planning, strategic finance, controllership, and investor relations. Prior to joining D2L, Huff worked with KPMG Canada within the assurance practice focused on public and technology company audits. He has an Honors Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University, a CPA-CA designation, and was awarded the Governor General's Gold Medal for the highest standing in Canada on the CPA Uniform Final Evaluation.

"I'm pleased to announce Josh's appointment as CFO," said John Baker, D2L's Chief Executive Officer. "Josh is a talented leader who has had a meaningful impact on our success during his time at D2L. He brings a deep knowledge of all areas of the business – financial, strategic, and operational – which made for a seamless transition over the past several months and sets him up well for continued success in this expanded role."

Josh Huff added: "I'm excited to continue working with John and the broader leadership team to execute on our balanced growth and profitability strategy and achieve our longer-term ambition to become the category leader in learning."

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

