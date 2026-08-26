D2L and Customers Win Four 2026 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards

D2L recognized for delivering innovative learning programs and additionally, announces new Brandon Hall Group Bellwether Report exploring the future of strategic learning

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2026 Brandon Hall Group™ Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards®, honoring organizations that are delivering innovative learning programs and measurable business results.

D2L and its customers earned four Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards, including three Gold and one Bronze awards, recognizing achievements across learning and workforce development initiatives. The HCM Excellence Awards recognize organizations that successfully develop and deploy programs, strategies, technologies, and solutions that can deliver measurable business results and help advance excellence in Human Capital Management.

Award-winning D2L customer programs include:

Gold: Best Learning Strategy – Jointly awarded with Serefin

Gold: Best Competencies and Skills Development – Jointly awarded with Serefin

Gold: Best Learning Technology Implementation – Jointly awarded with Modern States Education Alliance

Bronze: Best Custom Content – Jointly awarded with CPA Australia

"Recognition from Brandon Hall Group is especially meaningful because these awards demonstrate what strategic learning looks like in practice: organizations using learning to solve real business challenges and create measurable impact," said Sandy Rezendes, Head of Corporate Learning and Development at D2L. "As AI and the pace of business change and reshape the workforce, organizations need to connect learning more closely to business priorities and intentionally build the capabilities their people need to adapt and perform."

These awards come as the Brandon Hall Group releases a new D2L-comissioned industry report examining a broader transformation underway in enterprise learning.

The new Bellwether Report, Strategic Learning Platforms: The D2L Edition – A Strategic Framework for Workforce Capability and Business Performance, argues that artificial intelligence, rapid technological disruption, changing business models and persistent talent shortages are fundamentally changing what organizations require from learning.

The report identifies a widening gap between what organizations expect from learning and what traditional learning technologies were designed to deliver. Organizations that treat learning as a strategic capability can be better positioned to adapt quickly, develop talent effectively and execute business strategy with confidence.

"The organizations best positioned for what comes next will be those that can develop workforce capability at the same speed their business is changing," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™. "That requires moving beyond a technology conversation centered on courses and features. Strategic Learning Platforms like D2L Brightspace connect learning to business priorities, give organizations greater insight into workforce readiness and create an environment where people can continuously develop the capabilities required to execute strategy."

To explore the full report, visit Strategic Learning Platforms: The D2L Edition – A Strategic Framework for Workforce Capability and Business Performance.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is a professional development company offering data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For more than 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of more than 10 million employees and executives. Its HCM Excellence Awards® recognize organizations for achievements in learning and talent development. Learn more at BrandonHall.com.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

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SOURCE D2L Corporation

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