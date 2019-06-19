D-Link Canada Now Shipping Nuclias Cloud, an Economical Cloud-Managed Networking Solution for Wireless and Switching
Jun 19, 2019, 06:00 ET
Scalability, powerful hardware and an economical model make Nuclias Cloud perfect for Canadian businesses.
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- D-Link Canada is now shipping their cloud-managed networking solution for switching and wireless – Nuclias Cloud – enabling managed service providers and business owners to remotely configure and monitor their network infrastructures anywhere, at any time.
Nuclias Cloud offers scalability and a range of flexible features accessible through a web browser or tablet, providing users with complete autonomy to manage both their wireless access points and switches, now and into the future.
Zero-touch provisioning and centralized cloud-based control make the network simpler to install and easier to manage, reducing cost and complexity. Its unlimited scalability and low-cost licensing model, also make it the ideal choice for growing Canadian businesses.
Its multi-tenant structure allows deployment across multiple sites and companies, and its advanced traffic report and data analysis tool provide business owners and IT professionals with real-time insights.
Additional features include a secure role-based administration system, auditable change logs, automated firmware updates, authentication via captive portal, LDAP, RADIUS server and also supports Facebook and Google login for guest Wi-Fi access, and automated network monitoring.
"We are very proud of the Nuclias Cloud offering," said Lou Reda, President, D-Link Canada Inc. "It fits the Canadian market very well and offers both SMBs and Managed Service Providers an economical, reliable, powerful, yet simple alternative choice in the Cloud-Managed networking space."
Nuclias Cloud-Managed Wireless Access Points and Switches
Nuclias Cloud has been designed to meet the needs of Canadian businesses, large, medium or small. The Wave 2 Cloud-Managed Access Points are best-in-class and range from an economical AC1300 2X2 to a more enterprise level AC2600 4X4.
Nuclias Cloud-Managed Switches offer a robust set of features designed to support the most demanding applications, and range from 10 port to 52 port, in both PoE and non-PoE models.
For a full list of available models, visit: https://ca.dlink.com/en/business/nuclias/nuclias-cloud
About D-Link
D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. D-Link has been creating complete end-to-end networking solutions and state-of-the-art solutions to benefit businesses for more than 33 years. This includes switches, wireless devices, network security, IP surveillance, and management solutions delivering best-in-class performance. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.
