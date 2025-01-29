D. Effe T. brand Lemon Delight and Tartlet with Forest Fruits recalled due to Salmonella
Jan 29, 2025, 12:48 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Lemon Delight, Tartlet with Forest Fruits
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: Ontario
