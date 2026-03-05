Dr. Mathew Plant becomes the first plastic surgeon in Canada to offer minimally invasive skin removal at Lawrence Park Practice

WOBURN, Mass., March 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems , a medical aesthetics company bridging the gap in skin restoration, announced its expansion into the Toronto market with the launch of ellacor® at Lawrence Park Plastic Surgery . Led by Dr. Mathew Plant, MD FRCSC, the practice has become the first plastic surgery office in Canada to offer the company's innovative Micro-Coring™ Technology, introducing a minimally invasive approach to removing excess skin without surgery to patients in the region.

ellacor is designed to remove excess skin through precise micro-scale coring, allowing for visible tightening while avoiding traditional surgery. The technology aligns closely with Dr. Plant's evidence-based approach to aesthetic medicine, which prioritizes education, measurable outcomes, and individualized patient care.

"Everything we offer at our practice must be grounded in science and deliver outcomes I can confidently stand behind," said Dr. Plant. "ellacor represents a fundamentally different way of addressing excess skin, applying surgical principles with microscale precision, allowing us to remove skin in a controlled, repeatable way that blends naturally with surrounding tissue. It gives patients a meaningful option between non-invasive treatments and surgery, allowing me to deliver results in a way that is aligned with my philosophy of intentional, evidenced-based aesthetic care."

Dr. Plant's practice is known for combining surgical expertise with a boutique patient experience, where each individual receives personalized care from consultation through recovery. His team emphasizes patient education, transparency, and creating an environment where patients feel informed, comfortable, and supported throughout their treatment journey.

"We're proud to partner with Dr. Plant as the first Toronto plastic surgeon to offer ellacor," said Denise Dajles, CEO of Cytrellis Biosystems. "His commitment to precision, evidence-based medicine, and patient partnership reflects the kind of clinical leadership that drives meaningful innovation forward. Physicians who prioritize both outcomes and education are essential to helping patients understand what this technology can truly deliver."

With ellacor, Lawrence Park Plastic Surgery introduces a novel, minimally invasive technology designed to remove excess skin without surgery. The launch reinforces the practice's commitment to advanced aesthetic innovation and expands treatment options for Canadian patients.

Consultations for ellacor are now available at Dr. Plant's Toronto practice.

About Dr. Mathew Plant, MD, FRCSC

Dr. Mathew Plant is a Toronto-based board certified plastic surgeon recognized for his precision-focused, evidence-driven approach to aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. His practice emphasizes patient education, individualized treatment plans, and a boutique clinical experience designed to support patients from consultation through recovery. Dr. Plant and his team are committed to delivering natural, confidence-enhancing results while continually refining techniques and technologies to improve patient outcomes. To learn more visit lawrenceparkplasticsurgery.com , and follow Dr. Plant on Instagram @Dr.M.Plant .

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis Biosystems is an aesthetics medical device company advancing the frontier of skin restoration by creating evidence-based solutions that achieve consistent results and exceed the expectations of patients. Cytrellis manufactures ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology, the only FDA-cleared non-surgical treatment that removes excess skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. For more information, visit www.cytrellis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

