Cypress Hills Capital Exceeds $400M in Funding Flow to Fintech-Enabled Lenders.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Cypress Hills Capital ("Cypress Hills") is pleased to announce that it has deployed more than CDN $400 million in debt capital since 2015, primarily to Canadian fintech lenders. The achievement coincides with the firm's ten-year anniversary of wholesale lending. More than CDN $100 million of this capital was deployed over the past twelve months alone, reflecting an increased pace of private credit origination and the continued expansion of multi-cycle lending relationships across a diversified lending partner base.

For the second consecutive year, Cypress Hills has been recognized by Global Manager Research as the Top Performer in the Private Debt category, delivering consistently stable 5-year annualized double-digit returns with zero negative months since inception. This recognition, based on a weighted calculation of rate of return, standard deviation, and Sharpe ratio over a 5-year period, relative to 33 similar funds, validates the firm's commitment to generating stable, risk-adjusted returns and consistent stewardship across all market cycles.

Cypress Hills facilitates the flow of capital across the gap created by legacy capital constraints stemming from the 2008 financial crisis. This allows essential credit to reach creditworthy but traditionally underbanked consumers and businesses, removing the artificial barriers to their financial health.

By embracing the principle that there is "Intelligence in Every Loan", the firm partners with originators who apply advanced data analytics to underwrite each asset with precision, thereby reducing performance volatility. This built-in firewall drives consistent, risk-adjusted returns for Cypress Hills' investors.

Kelly Klatik, CEO and Co-Founder, reflected on the firm's role as a facilitator in this ecosystem:

"Our funding strategy sets a powerful flywheel in motion: translating to positive financial health for our entire eco-system from end-borrowers to stakeholders."

The Company is also pleased to announce a name change to Cypress Hills Capital Inc., formerly Cypress Hills Partners Inc., to better reflect the business's core strategy.

About Cypress Hills Capital

Cypress Hills Capital is a Canadian-based alternative lending firm with a primary wholesale lending focus secured against a pool of predictable receivables. By blending underwriting prudence with cutting-edge data analytics, the firm empowers specialized lenders to service a granular, diverse pool of borrowers. The firm's track record continues to support the thesis that precision underwriting can deliver resilient, risk-adjusted returns within underbanked markets. Primary borrower collateral includes consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables, and future predictable recurring cash flow.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE Cypress Hills Capital

Contact Information: Cypress Hills Capital Inc., Mr. Dean Linden, Private Credit Solutions, +1.604.732.5840, [email protected], www.cypresshillscapital.com