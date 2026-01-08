Cynthia Ostos Ranked #1 Real Estate Agent in Mississauga for 2025

Also Recognized as a Top 100 Realtor in Canada for 2024 and 2025 by Rate-My-Agent.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team , proudly based in Streetsville, Mississauga, is pleased to announce that Cynthia Ostos has been ranked #1 Real Estate Agent in Mississauga for 2025 by Rate-My-Agent.com, earning the top position among local professionals. In addition, Cynthia was also recognized as a Top 100 Realtor in Canada for both 2024 and 2025.

These prestigious recognitions are based exclusively on verified client reviews, highlighting exceptional service, professionalism, and consistent results in a highly competitive real estate market.

Cynthia Ostos, Real Estate Broker (CNW Group/Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team)

"Being recognized as the #1 agent in Mississauga is incredibly meaningful," said Cynthia Ostos, Broker and Team Lead. "It's a true testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team. From our home base in Streetsville, we're proud to serve our community with integrity, strategy, and care."

The Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team operates under eXp Realty , a global real estate brokerage known for its innovative cloud-based model and agent-focused support systems. By leveraging eXp Realty's technology, collaboration, and national network, the team is able to deliver enhanced market insight and elevated service to clients at every stage of their real estate journey.

Cynthia's success is supported by a dedicated team of sales representatives, including Dakwan Henry, Ximena Rodriguez, Rav Bhela, Anita Fervaha, and Carolyn Page-Dyer, each contributing to a seamless and client-focused experience for buyers and sellers.

Homeowners and buyers seeking trusted, top-reviewed real estate guidance in Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Area are encouraged to connect with the Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team to learn more about their services and approach.

About the Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team

The Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team is a full-service residential real estate team based in Streetsville, Mississauga, serving clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Led by Cynthia Ostos -- who consistently ranks within the top 0.1% of agents within the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) -- the team is known for its client-first approach, strategic expertise, and results-driven service. The team operates under eXp Realty.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is a global real estate brokerage recognized for its innovative cloud-based model, collaborative culture, and commitment to agent and client success.

About Rate-My-Agent.com

Rate-My-Agent.com is a leading real estate review and ranking platform that recognizes top agents based solely on verified client feedback, providing trusted insight for consumers nationwide.

Media Contact: Cynthia Ostos, Broker, Team Lead, Cynthia Ostos Real Estate Team, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-568-4522, Website: www.cynthiaostos.com