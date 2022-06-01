Cynosure Upgrades State-of-the-Art PicoSure® System with PicoSure® Pro Device Tweet this

Named the "Best Multitasking Laser" in the 2021 NewBeauty Awards and "Best Beauty Buy" in the 2022 InStyle awards, the PicoSure Pro device is now equipped with two lenses that work to safely and effectively address a variety of concerns across all skin types. The PicoSure Pro device's advanced Platinum Focus™ lens array is used to increase collagen and elastin to help combat wrinkles, acne scars and pores. With the addition of the flat lens, the PicoSure Pro device is now also the first and only picosecond laser FDA-cleared for the treatment of pigment in melasma and other hyperpigmentation issues such as nevus of Ota and Hori's nevus. Additional enhancements include a sleek, modern design, intuitive graphic user interface and new 5MM handpiece that is ideal for treating discrete lesions, lighter Fitzpatrick skin types and smaller treatment areas.

"The updates seen in the PicoSure Pro device further solidify Cynosure's stance as a trusted pioneer in the field of laser technology," said Sandi Peterson, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner and Chairman of the Board of Cynosure. "With the PicoSure Pro device, providers can achieve comparable treatment results to more aggressive lasers with less pain and no downtime, making it a true one-and-done device for a myriad of patient needs."

The PicoSure Pro device is commercially available in the U.S. To learn more about the PicoSure Pro device, please visit www.cynosure.com/picosure.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.



