Cynosure Names Medical Aesthetics Pioneer, Rafael Sierra Ph.D., R&D Advisor

Former Chief Technology Officer Returns, Bringing 40+ Years of Expertise in Laser Design and Tissue Interaction, to Further Expand Portfolio of Science-Driven Innovation

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cynosure announced today its former Chief Technology Officer, Rafael Sierra Ph.D., will once again join the Cynosure team as our R&D Advisor. A true pioneer with an illustrious career spanning more than four decades, Dr. Sierra's expertise will help fuel Cynosure's robust new product development engine, further bolstering the company's reputation as the undisputed innovation leader of the medical aesthetics industry.

"Dr. Sierra's passion for the science behind medical aesthetics and inherent knowledge of its clinical application are unparalleled," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "The expert products Cynosure developed under his previous tenure catapulted the company from $25 million in annual sales to over $430 million, so with him returning as a senior advisor to support our outstanding research and development team, there will be no limit to our patient-focused, science-led, results-driven innovations."

Dr. Sierra has been heavily involved in the development of lasers since 1986. Prior to his 20-year tenure as Cynosure's Chief Technology Officer, he served as the director of laser technology for Candela's Laser Technology Division and led both laser development and clinical application. He has authored and co-authored more than thirty revered publications and conference presentations, as well as three book chapters. He is also the inventor and co-inventor of over thirty U.S. and international patents related to laser design, the use of lasers in medicine and the measurement of cholesterol.

"It's an honor to be joining Cynosure again, as the company has always been at the forefront of innovation," said Dr. Sierra. "With a dedication to positive patient outcomes already infused into its DNA, I look forward to collaborating with the entire Cynosure team to help bring new technological advancements to market that allow for even safer and more effective non-invasive procedures that address a myriad of conditions to help change people's lives for the better."

"Ray and I have worked closely for some 35 years and I welcome his fund of knowledge to influence our organic innovation and uncover new scientific discovery that produces breakthrough innovation improving outcomes for practitioners and patients alike," says Jim Boll, VP of R&D.

Dr. Sierra holds a bachelor's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a master's degree from the University of R.I. and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Dallas, all in Physics. Dr. Sierra served as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Missouri-Rolla and later went on to become a staff member at Los Alamos National Lab before beginning his career in private industry.

To learn more about Cynosure, please visit www.cynosure.com.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Ramsey

702.460.1300 (direct)

[email protected]

SOURCE Cynosure, Inc.

Related Links

cynosure.com

