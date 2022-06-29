/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Cymbria Corporation (TSX: CYB) ("Cymbria") announced today that with the assistance of an independent valuator and the Valuation Committee, the value of Cymbria's investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. ("EdgePoint") has been decreased from $265,499,235 to $241,421,648. It is expected this will result in a decrease to Cymbria's A share aNAV of approximately 1.72% or $0.98 per share.

After the revaluation, EdgePoint will represent approximately 18.4% of Cymbria's Portfolio.

