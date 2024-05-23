Cymbria Corporation Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Cymbria Corporation (TSX: CYB) ("Cymbria") announced today that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and received its approval to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"). This permits Cymbria to purchase for cancellation up to 1,544,280 non-voting, non-redeemable Class A Shares (the "Shares") representing 10% of Cymbria's public float of Shares as of May 13, 2024. As of May 13, 2024, Cymbria had a total of 15,577,632 Shares issued and outstanding.

Cymbria may buy back Shares from time to time during the twelve-month period beginning on May 25, 2024, and ending on May 24, 2025. All Class A Shares will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or through alternative Canadian trading systems.

In accordance with TSX rules, Cymbria can purchase a maximum of 311,552 Shares during a 30-day period, subject to certain TSX exceptions.

Cymbria is implementing the NCIB to allow it to purchase Shares if and when it makes sense to do so. Decisions regarding the timing of future purchases of Shares will be based on market conditions, share price and other factors.

Pursuant to a previous notice of intention to conduct a normal course issuer bid, under which Cymbria sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 1,616,273 Class A Shares for the period of May 25, 2023, to May 24, 2024, Cymbria bought back 112,004 Class A Shares at a weighted average price of $59.58.

ABOUT CYMBRIA CORPORATION

Cymbria's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of global equities and an investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. Cymbria began trading on the TSX on November 4, 2008, under the symbol CYB.

For further information: Patrick Farmer at 416.963.9353 or [email protected].