Cymax Group Technologies celebrates 20 years of innovation, expands focus on Generative AI

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Cymax Group Technologies (Cymax Group), the leading eCommerce technology and logistics services platform, celebrates its 20-year anniversary today, marking its place alongside a select group of technology companies with the same remarkable tenure and an unwavering pursuit of technological innovation.

Since its establishment in 2004, Cymax Group has grown exponentially, achieving milestones that are only possible following two decades of relentless focus and transformation. In 2022, Cymax Group's impact on the Canadian technology community was commemorated when it was named a part of Communitech's Team True North, a ranking of top performing tech firms on track to achieve $1 billion in annual revenue.

Cymax Group's technology product offerings, Channel Gate and Freight Club, continue to grow and evolve, supporting furniture vendors and retailers across the US and Canada. The product's focus on simplifying the eCommerce experience was further highlighted as Freight Club ranked in Canada's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ programs presented by Deloitte, two years in a row.

While many organizations are now in the early stages of exploring the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and only beginning to apply it to their business, Cymax Group is years ahead. AI is just one piece of the company's expansive tech stack.

"If artificial intelligence is the car, then high quality data is the fuel," said Brad Kent, Chief Technology Officer. "It takes years to find the right talent, create organizational alignment, and adopt the most impactful algorithms to solve the problems at hand. We're fortunate to have already made those investments."

As generative AI (GenAI) makes its way through the media headlines as the latest technology, Cymax Group was already quick to embrace the opportunity through a Test and Learn model.

"If your business does not have the means to experiment, fail fast and adapt – you become risk averse. The culture of technology, innovation, and in turn – AI, are a huge part of what fuels Cymax Group's success. We have some of the best technology capabilities that our customers can access. We are confident in this because we have been building and improving them for 20 years," adds Kent.

It is easy to forget that the leading eCommerce technology and logistics services platform that Cymax Group is known as today was once a simple website, selling media furniture. To this day, newly onboarded team members at Cymax Group are shown a web archive where they can explore the company's original site – a powerful representation of the evolution that two decades can bring.

As Cymax Group celebrates 20 years, it is evident that this milestone is only the beginning.

"Our ability to adapt and evolve on behalf of our customer would not be possible without our teams," said Mike Herenberg, Interim CEO. "Their focus and drive will continue to propel us forward as we look towards the next 20 years and the many opportunities it will bring."

