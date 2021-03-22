Cymat Technologies Ltd. Reports Third Quarter Results and Provides Business Update

/NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (the "Company" or "Cymat"). Today Cymat Technologies reported the results of their unaudited third quarter of fiscal 2021, ending January 31, 2021.

The Company is pleased to announce revenue of over $1.1 million for the quarter, an increase of more than 400% over the same period last year. The driving force behind this explosive growth is sales of AlusionTM, Cymat's architectural aluminum foam. Cymat also anticipates increased revenue from its SmartMetalTM division in subsequent quarters as a number of its initiatives in the automotive and military sectors appear poised to significantly advance.

Cymat is also pleased to announce that Blair Alton, a senior auto industry executive, with over 40 years experience, has joined its business development team. Blair will draw upon his extensive contacts in the automotive manufacturing community to tout the capabilities of SmartMetalTM to automotive producers.

Third Quarter Highlights

Three Months Ended January 31 Nine Months Ended January 31











2021 2020 2021 2020

($) ($) ($) ($)









Interim Statements of Operations

















Revenue 1,125,737 212,457 2,497,050 1,329,863









Plant operating expenses 657,497 273,792 1,321,446 1,037,333









Research and material testing expense 30,525 21,010 98,043 91,416









Selling, general and administrative expenses 432,391 419,460 1,068,721 1,495,779









Income (loss) from operations 5,324 (501,805) 8,840 (1,294,665)









Net loss (69,950) (536,309) (172,413) (1,438,983)









Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (280,244) (393,244) 16,565 (1,161,227)















AlusionTM

Despite the ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19, the sales pipeline for AlusionTM remains robust. In the final quarter of fiscal 2021, which ends April 30th, Cymat again expects to ship in excess of $1M of AlusionTM orders.

"In the midst of the worst outbreak of modern times, Cymat is poised to report a historical best level of annual sales," said Michael Liik, CEO of Cymat, "which I believe is a testament to our many years of effort in building AlusionTM into an internationally recognized brand."

SmartMetalTM - Automotive Market

Cymat continues to promote its SmartMetalTM foam in tandem with its automotive engineering partner – Tesseract Structural Innovations Inc. Tesseract has developed a patented Uniform Deceleration Unit ("UDU") that utilizes SmartMetalTM as a key component to manage/mitigate crash energy for vehicles. The UDU design can be adapted to protect vehicle occupants and key components - such as batteries - from a large variety of collision events.

Management is strongly convinced that the unique properties of SmartMetalTM provide an ideal option to the automotive industry searching for light-weight and cost-effective engineering solutions.

"Our recent dialogue with the auto sector indicates to us that vehicle electrification has greatly expanded the receptiveness of OEMs to engineering solutions that employ innovative materials that dramatically reduce vehicle weight," said Michael Liik. "Blair's addition to the Cymat team is particularly timely, and we are confident in his ability to leverage his industry experience to further Cymat's engagement with this important market."

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including: customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information , please visit our website at https://www.cymat.com.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Liik CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (416) 704-6217, Website: www.cymat.com; Investor Cubed Inc.: Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (647) 258-3310

