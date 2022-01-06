CYMAT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STATUS OF JANUARY 13, 2022 SHAREHOLDER MEETING

/NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is providing the following update on the status of the AGM to be held on January 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Cymat originally planned to hold an in-person shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") at their Mississauga office and manufacturing facility as indicated in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders issued on December 7, 2021. However, due to a significant increase in the Covid-19 case counts, the Government of Ontario has enacted restrictions which include a limit on indoor public gatherings to a maximum of five (5) persons. As a result of these restrictions and Cymat's concern for the health and safety of its employees, shareholders and the community at large, the Meeting will no longer be in-person.

The formal portion of the Meeting which includes voting on matters as described in the Management Information Circular dated December 7, 2021, will still take place as scheduled. However, shareholders will not be permitted to physically attend the meeting. Management strongly encourages shareholders to submit their votes in advance of the meeting and prior to the cutoff time of 10:30 a.m. (EST) on January 11, 2022, either by voting online at www.voteproxyonline.com or by voting facsimile at (416) 595-9593.

Historically, the formal portion of the Meeting has been followed by a management presentation providing an update on Cymat's operational and business development activities. That informal portion of the meeting will be postponed to a future date when such an in-person gathering can be safely held.

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including: customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information , please visit our website at www.cymat.com.

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Liik CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (416) 704-6217, Website: www.cymat.com; For further information please contact: Investor Cubed Inc.: Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (647) 258-3310

