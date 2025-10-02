CYMAT ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $1.5 M PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat"). Today Cymat announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of equity Units (the "Offering"), generating gross proceeds of $1,499,500.

Each Unit was priced at $0.13 with one Unit consisting of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share Purchase Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.18 for a twenty-four (24) month period. The Warrants contain a provision that precludes the Warrant Holders from exercising a number of Warrants that would create a new Insider unless the required submissions are made to, and approvals are received from the TSX Venture Exchange.

As the result of this Offering, Cymat will issue 11,534,615 Common Shares and the same number of Common Share Purchase Warrants. No finder's fees, other related compensation or broker warrants are to be issued in conjunction with this Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for capital equipment purchases in support of a major strategic business development initiative and for working capital requirements.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, the securities issued under this Offering will be subject to a four-month trading hold period from the date of their issuance.

Michael Liik, Cymat's CEO and Chairman stated, "We are pleased to be able to raise the balance of the capital required to execute on the previously announced Rio Tinto Alcan business opportunity as well as funding for our strategic automotive initiatives underway." He added "In short order, we will be hosting a webinar to provide stakeholders with updates on the progress of these initiatives."

The terms of this Offering are subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information, please visit our website at www.cymat.com .

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Company Contact: Michael Liik CEO, Email: [email protected], Website: www.cymat.com; For further information please contact: Investor Cubed Inc., Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (647) 258-3310