Cymat Announces Agreement with ADI Technologies to Market Cymat's Material Into the US Military and Related Companies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agency agreement with ADI Technologies, Incorporated ("ADI") to enhance Cymat's access to defence markets in the United States.

ADI offers its clients marketing, sales and consulting services to sell their products and services to US government organizations and military contractors. ADI has over 30 years experience succesfully marketing and selling products into the U.S. defence markets. Under the terms of this agreement, ADI will provide introductions and pursue US Military contracts for Cymat's Stabilized Aluminum Foam (SAF) products.

Michael Liik, CEO of Cymat, commented,"Cymat has been engaged with the US Military and various defence contractors for many years. While they are familiar with our products, we believe that working with ADI will provide Cymat with the leverage it needs to advance its military initiatives and better navigate this highly lucrative market." Mr Liik further added " ADI's considerable knowledge of the rules and regulations of this market coupled with its extensive contacts in the US Military will greatly enhance Cymat's access to relevant vehicle programs."

Jerry Brown, CEO of ADI, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Cymat and introducing its unique and ideally-suited material to various US military organizations and companies in the defence market. Our military backgrounds, knowledge of the Federal Acquisition System and and well established contacts offer Cymat critical access to markets which are very difficult to penetrate."

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including: customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information , please visit our website at www.cymat.com.

About ADI Technologies. Inc.

ADI Technologies, Incorporated ("ADI"), based just a couple of miles outside of Dulles International Airport, specializes in full service marketing and consulting within the government acquisition system. They are government marketing consultants that serve as master distributor, value-added reseller, and manufacturers' representative to many domestic and overseas companies with new technologies in defense, cybersecurity, alternative energy, communications, biometrics, governance/audit/ compliance, navigation and survivability. Similarly, ADI provides advice and assistance to US based companies wishing to expand their government and corporate marketing activities overseas. They operate in the highly specialized government marketing consulting space and their website provides detailed information about their organization, services, and program successes. For further information please visit their web site at www.aditechnologies.com.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV) nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

SOURCE Cymat Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Liik CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (416) 704-6217, Website: www.cymat.com; For further information please contact: Investor Cubed Inc.: Neil Simon, CEO, Email: [email protected],ca, Telephone: (647) 258-3310

Related Links

http://www.cymat.com

