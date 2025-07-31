Cyient, Zinier Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Field Service Transformation

HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, and Zinier, a leading provider of AI-powered Field Service Management (FSM) software, have announced a strategic go-to-market partnership to deliver rapid, scalable field service transformation for asset-intensive industries.

This partnership combines Cyient's deep implementation and systems integration expertise with Zinier's intelligent, no-code FSM platform, creating a powerful combination that enables clients to modernize field operations and drive faster time-to-value.

Under this partnership, Zinier brings its highly configurable FSM platform—designed for intelligent scheduling, mobile-first field execution, predictive maintenance, and rapid no-code workflow customization. Cyient complements this with decades of domain expertise in FSM consulting and proven capabilities in integrating GIS, ERP, EAM, and IoT platforms.

Together, both companies aim to help enterprises in telecommunications, utilities, and energy optimize field operations, enhance service agility, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

"Channel partnerships are fundamental to continue Zinier's global expansion, particularly as we accelerate growth across EMEA and APAC markets," said Prateek Chakravarty, CEO of Zinier. "Cyient's deep regional expertise and proven track record in asset-intensive industries enables us to deliver faster, more effective implementations that drive real business outcomes for our customers," he added.

The joint go-to-market approach ensures end-to-end FSM modernization, from process design and data readiness to deployment, integration, and long-term support.

"Zinier's AI-driven FSM platform aligns seamlessly with Cyient's commitment to driving measurable digital transformation for our clients," said Prabhakar Shetty, Senior Vice President & Head Utilities & Geospatial Business, Cyient. "By combining our deep domain expertise with Zinier's intelligent automation capabilities, we are empowering enterprises to build smarter, more agile, and future-ready field operations that can scale with evolving industry demands," he added.

The partnership is expected to accelerate digital transformation initiatives across key infrastructure industries, helping organizations unlock new levels of efficiency, visibility, and customer satisfaction.

About Zinier

Zinier delivers a complete field service management platform with enterprise-grade modules ready out of the box - allowing our customers to manage their assets, customers and mobile workforce. What makes Zinier unique: the same low-code/no-code tools that built these modules are available to customers for unlimited configuration. Trusted by global leaders like Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Naturgy, Zinier transforms complex field operations by combining immediate deployment with unprecedented flexibility.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers intelligent engineering solutions across products, plants, and networks for over 300 global customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

