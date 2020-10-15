Cyient reports PAT at INR 839 Mn for the Second Quarter FY 21; growth of 3% QoQ

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT), a global engineering and technology solutions company, today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2021 ending September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

– Consolidated revenue at $135.0 Mn (INR 10,033Mn); growth of 3.4% QoQ (1.3% in CC) and de-growth of 17.8% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 1.2% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 13.4% YoY (in INR terms)

– Services revenue at $114.1 Mn (INR 8,487 Mn); growth of 1.7% QoQ (-0.5% in CC) (in $ terms) and de-growth of 18.7% YoY (in $ terms) and de-growth of 0.4% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 14.3% YoY (in INR terms)

– DLM revenue at $20.9 Mn (INR 1,546 Mn); growth of 13.3% QoQ (in $ terms), and de-growth of 12.3% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 10.8% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 8.4% YoY (in INR terms)

– Free cash flow to EBITDA conversion for the quarter at 131.4%

– Consolidated EBIT margin at 11.0% up by 586 bps QoQ

– EBIT margin for services at 12.2%, up 542 bps QoQ

– EBIT margin for DLM at 4.7%, up 926 bps QoQ (-4.6% in Q1FY21)

– Profit After Tax at $ 11.3 Mn (INR 839 Mn) for the quarter; growth of 5.23% QoQ (in $ terms), and de-growth of 18.3% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 3.0% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 14.8% YoY (in INR terms)

Business Highlights

Cyient to Acquire IG Partners

Will strengthen Cyient's Digital Capabilities in the Energy and Mining Industry



Powerful synergy of Cyient's digital execution capabilities and IGP's advisory expertise creates a unique value proposition for customers



Acquisition adds to our footprint in Australia , which is an important region for future growth

, which is an important region for future growth Manufacturing Collaboration with Agappe to Bring World-Class Diagnostic Capabilities to Rural India

Entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring to market Count X



The Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part hematology analyzer by Agappe, that will make India self-reliant in hematology and enable the setup of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India

self-reliant in hematology and enable the setup of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across

Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India

Gold Status in the Esri Partner Network

Esri is the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping



Designation will boost Cyient's collaboration with Esri to develop and implement a wide range of cutting-edge geospatial services, tools, and solutions for global customers

Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award

The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. The award is a testament to Cyient's dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners across the A&D value chain Launch of Empowering Tomorrow Together



Brings together all sustainability and CSR initiatives of Cyient under one umbrella and aims to build synergies, optimize resources, and maximize impact of the Cyient Foundation outreach programs



Will cover activities under four focus areas: education, digital literacy, social innovation, and community development Key Appointment Ramesh Abhishek joins Cyient's Board of Directors



A retired IAS officer of 1982 batch, Mr. Abhishek brings with him a rich experience of over 37 years as one of the most senior bureaucrats in the Indian Civil Service



He has played key roles in leading governance, public policy, competitiveness, regulatory & judicial reforms, policy design & implementation, intellectual property rights, investment promotion & facilitation, institution building, among many others

Message from the Management

Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said "Q2 FY21 results are in line with our expectations. We recorded a revenue of $135 Mn which was higher by 1.3% QoQ and lower by 16.3% YoY in constant currency. Growth in Services business across Transportation, Communications and Portfolio BUs was offset by Aerospace & Defense BU decline. The DLM business grew by 13.3% QoQ. The EBIT margin is higher by 586bps QoQ. We generated Free Cash Flow of $27.3 Mn in Q2FY21. This quarter we focused on setting up the business back on a growth path. We continued our rigor on efficiency improvement and building pipeline for the business. We won key projects which sets us up for a better H2. We are focused on building a strong pipeline with large opportunities and rigor on account mining across key clients. This quarter we also restructured the organization to realign ourselves to the market opportunities and focus on growth in key industries. The new structure will enable us to function in a more agile and efficient manner. We also made significant investments in strengthening our business through strategic partnerships and M&A. We intend to acquire IG partners, an Australian consulting firm to expand our digital capabilities in the mining sector. The IG Partners transaction, the terms of which are confidential, remains conditional on regulatory approval and will result in Cyient taking full ownership of the company. Our outlook for H2 is positive and we expect growth based on the outlook and pipeline across most sectors. We will see a decline in the aerospace business due to seasonality challenges and lower number of workdays. For the year we expect a double-digit decline in revenue and margins will be similar to FY 20 margins."

Commenting on the results, Mr. Ajay Aggarwal, President & CFO, said, "I am pleased to share that during Q2 FY21, we delivered one of our best margin and cash flow in recent past. Our initiatives on increasing efficiency and cost optimisation yielded results with EBIT margin at 11%, an expansion of 586 bps QoQ and our EBIT is flat YOY. Our sustained focus on collections and cash conservation led to a robust FCF to EBITDA conversion of 131.4% and healthy cash balance of INR 13,509Mn. We generated FCF of ₹ 2,032 Mn for the quarter with DSO at 90 days (Lower QoQ by 10 days). We witnessed a significant improvement in Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) performance specially on improved margin. Our rigorous initiatives on collection, discretionary cost control and automation continue. We expect the full benefits of improved operational efficiency to be visible by end of FY21. We remain deeply focussed on organic and inorganic strategic investments. Cyient will continue to reap opportunities for growth, improvement in operating margin, cash generation and thus delivering on the promise of maximizing the value for our shareholders."

Business performance and outlook

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense Aerospace & Defense BU witnessed a de-growth of 10.4% QoQ and 34.8% YoY. The full impact of the COVID crisis was witnessed in this quarter with most customers reducing their spends significantly. We saw growth in our DLM business and are further likely to see strong YoY growth in this area. Cyient also received 'The Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award' which is a testament to Cyient's dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners across the A&D value chain Q3 revenues are expected to see a decline due to business cyclicality. The outlook for the next few quarters remains uncertain driven by poor market demand for passenger travel.

Communications

Communications BU witnessed a growth of 7.9% QoQ and 5.8% YoY and has now become our largest vertical. The performance was driven by growth in key accounts. We continue to benefit from rollout of broadband networks globally to support virtual collaboration (WFH) trends combined with accelerated rollout of 5G networks, which is now about 11% of our revenue portfolio. We were also selected as a preferred vendor by our key client in NAM for rollout of their 5G network. The outlook for H2 FY21 remains positive, supported by the favourable industry trends of technology led network transformation and accelerated deployment of broadband and wireless infrastructure.

Transportation

Transportation BU witnessed a growth of 21.3% QoQ and de-growth of 10.2% YoY. Growth in Q2 was driven by recovery in key accounts and ramp up of new engagements initiated in 2020. We see early signs of recovery from the pandemic with production facilities reopening. Accelerated adoption of global engineering models is leading to significant ramp ups in new engagements. The outlook for H2 FY21 remains positive supported by expectation of a steady recovery in the Rail transportation industry.

E&U

Energy and Utilities BU has witnessed a growth of 0.1% QoQ and de-growth of 31.4% YoY due to project deferrals in the utilities business and decline in demand for the manufacturing business. We expect traction in the Energy segment driven by our recent acquisition of IG partners in Mining. We believe that the powerful synergy of Cyient's digital execution capabilities and IGP's advisory expertise creates a unique value proposition for the industry.

Medtech and Healthcare

The Medical and Healthcare business unit has grown by 49.4% in QoQ and 68.4 % YoY. We witnessed a strong performance from DLM side of this business. We added one of the top 3 Med-Tech companies as our client. We continue to look for new business opportunities from new and existing customers across the business lines (Product Design, Lifecycle Management and DLM)

Portfolio

Portfolio BU witnessed a growth of 5.4% QoQ and de-growth of 22.3% YoY. Cyient has joined an exclusive list of companies that have attained Esri Gold Partner status globally. This will enable Cyient to develop and implement a wide range of next-generation geospatial services, tools, and solutions across multiple industries, including telecommunications, energy & utilities, mining, transportation, defense, the public sector, and manufacturing in collaboration with Esri. The outlook remains positive as we see opportunities related to new revenue streams in existing customers. We are also seeing more opportunities to proactively bid on horizontal solutions that leverage Portfolio BU capabilities into other verticals and BU's.

SIA (Semiconductor, Semiconductor, IoT and Analytics)

Semiconductor BU witnessed de-growth of 2.3% QoQ and 12.0% YoY. De-growth was primarily driven by decline in one of the top clients. We expect the softness in this vertical to continue in H2FY21.

DLM (Design Led manufacturing)

Design Led manufacturing BU witnessed a growth of 13.3% QoQ and de-growth of 12.3% YoY driven by growth across Segments. Our strong focus on inventory reduction through the quarter resulted in increased cash flow for the business. We expect strong growth through Q3FY21 driven by key clients in Aerospace & Defense and Medical segment. We will continue to focus on better inventory management and operational excellence to improve our cash position. We continue to focus on leveraging the Additive Manufacturing lines in India and USA to attract new customers.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

Disclaimer

This document contains certain forward-looking statements on our future prospects. Although Cyient believes that expectations contained in these statements are reasonable, their nature involves a number of risks and uncertainties that may lead to different results. These forward-looking statements represent only the current expectations and beliefs, and the company provides no assurance that such expectations will prove correct.

All the references to Cyient's financial results in this update pertain to the company's consolidated operations comprising wholly-owned and Step-down subsidiaries Cyient Europe Limited; Cyient Inc.; Cyient GmbH; Cyient Australia Pty Ltd; Cyient Singapore Private Limited; Cyient KK; Cyient Israel India Limited; Cyient Insights Private Limited; Cyient Canada Inc.; Cyient Defense Services Inc.; Certon Software Inc.; Certon Instruments Inc.; B&F Design Inc.; New Technology Precision Machining Co. Inc.; Cyient Insights LLC; Cyient Benelux BV; Cyient Schweiz GmbH; Cyient SRO; AnSem NV; AnSem B.V.; Cyient AB; partly owned subsidiaries Cyient Solutions and Systems Private Limited; Cyient DLM Private Limited; joint venture Infotech HAL Ltd (HAL JV) & associate company Infotech Aerospace Services Inc. (IASI) until 8th December 2017.

The income statement and cash flow provided is in the internal MIS format. MIS format is different from the income statement published as part of the financial results, which is as per the statutory requirement.

SOURCE Cyient

