Cyient Partners with Business Finland to Drive Innovation in Emerging Technologies and Sustainability

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Business Finland and Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering company delivering solutions for a digital, autonomous and sustainable future, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in advancing technology innovation. This strategic partnership aims to foster joint initiatives focused on cutting-edge technologies, including 5G, AI, sustainability solutions, space technology, and robotics.

The MoU aims to facilitate cooperation opportunities between Cyient and Business Finland. The collaboration will leverage Cyient's strong presence in Europe, especially in Finland, and a robust platform to work with the Finnish ecosystem, including startups. Business Finland will enable a joint go-to-market to enhance market access and visibility.

Through this alliance, Business Finland aims to bolster Finland's status as a leader in innovation and to foster the development of new digital industries.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Cyient to advance innovation in important fields such as 5G, AI, sustainability solutions, and space technology", said Gitta Perez, Director of Middle East & India (Region Head) at Business Finland. "Through this partnership, Finnish businesses will have access to Cyient's wide network, creating enormous market prospects. By working together, we hope to strengthen Finland's position in cutting-edge technology and encourage the growth of new digital industries. With this collaboration, an exciting new chapter in the history of innovation acceleration and sustainable solution creation begins."

Jusa Susia, Senior Director, Strategic Market Area, Business Finland, said, "We are excited about this partnership with Cyient, which aligns perfectly with our mission to foster global technological advancement and sustainable solutions." Through this partnership, Finnish innovations can have a wider global audience, and the development of innovative solutions to pressing sustainability issues will proceed more quickly. We are well-positioned to advance the digital sectors and generate new prospects with Cyient by our side."

Cyient's focus on the Nordic region, underscored by recent strategic acquisitions and a commitment to sustainability, aligns perfectly with this partnership. The collaboration aims to foster opportunities for Cyient to access Finnish technology and innovation, enhancing its market presence in the region.

"We see tremendous potential in partnering with Business Finland to explore emerging technologies and innovations," said Rajaneesh Kini, President & Chief Technology Officer, Cyient. "This collaboration represents a pivotal step toward integrating Finnish innovation into our global strategy, particularly in focused areas of digital, autonomous and sustainability. By integrating their expertise into our ecosystem, we will continue to co-create solutions that address global challenges and deliver value to our customers worldwide."

This initiative comes at a time when Finland continues to lead as the happiest country globally for the 7th consecutive year, as per the UN World Happiness Report. Known for its trust-based society and innovation-friendly environment, Finland provides an ideal backdrop for fostering groundbreaking technologies.

About Business Finland: Business Finland is the Finnish government organization dedicated to innovation funding, and promoting international trade, travel, and investment. Business Finland's network of over 760 experts operates in more than 40 offices worldwide and 16 regional offices around Finland. Business Finland is part of the Team Finland network. More information can be found at www.businessfinland.com.

System Integrator Program collaborates with large system integrators to understand their technology needs and client demands. This valuable insight is then shared with Finnish companies, highlighting new opportunities, and fostering collaboration and innovation.

About Cyient: Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers Intelligent Engineering solutions for creating a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future for over 300 customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders. For more information, visit www.cyient.com.

