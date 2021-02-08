Cyient Invests in AS9145 Supplier PPAP Platform to Support a Global Supply Chain Rollout

- Collaboration will enable the global aerospace and defense supply chain to fast forward the deployment of AS9145

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and digital technology solutions company, today announced that it is investing in an AS9145 Supplier Production Part Approval (PPAP) platform as part of its aerospace digitization offerings. Cyient will assist in selling, implementing, and supporting the solution with the global rollout of the platform while also providing integration and customization services. The comprehensive effort includes feet-on-the-street or Web meetings to help suppliers quickly understand the platform's operational and financial benefits, as well as the electronic submission of critical PPAP information.

AS9145 establishes requirements for performing and documenting Advance Product Quality Planning (APQP) and PPAP. APQP begins with conceptual product needs and extends through product definition, production planning, product and process validation (i.e., PPAP), product use, and post-delivery service. The International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) has published various spreadsheets to support the effort.

Commenting on the occasion, Pierre Carpentier, AVP - Digital Technologies and Partnership, Cyient, said, "With the AS9145 supplier PPAP platform, companies will be able to replace manual processes and siloed spreadsheet data with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements."

The AS9145 supplier PPAP digitization effort is more than a software effort; it is a comprehensive effort to help the aerospace industry understand why they need APQP when they have been doing New Product Introduction (NPI) for a long time, and more recently, Zero Defects (ZD). And why they need to incur the cost of the PPAP when First Article Inspection (FAI) has worked for decades.

Further, this effort intends to deploy an aerospace industry digitization tool, led by John M. Cachat. John co-led the IAQG AS9145 deployment team and has been conversing with aerospace companies globally regarding the immediate AS9145 supplier PPAP platform compliance issues, including how currently supplier portals for FAI document upload may create a product liability issue if used for approving non-integrated spreadsheets. John also has extensive experience in several non-automotive sectors, and Cyient expects to expand into other markets after the aerospace-focused effort.

"Replacing standalone spreadsheets with a robust relational database will provide the ability to generate analytics not possible today," indicated John. "Working with Cyient also provides industry the opportunity for applying machine learning and artificial intelligence for a next-generation product development risk management process."

