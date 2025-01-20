Cyient Expands Strategic Partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, Secures Multi-Year Deal for D328eco® Technical Publication

HYDERABAD, India and WESSLING, Germany, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering services company, is proud to announce that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a leading German regional aircraft manufacturer.

Cyient has been awarded a multi-year contract to manage the advanced technical documentation to support the product lifecycle of safety-critical aviation systems for the 40-seater regional turboprop the D328eco. The solution will support Deutsche Aircraft's global customer base with a modular and scalable architecture, personalized user experience, faster time to market, and worldwide access through any device. It will take advantage of Cyient AI products embedded in the solution.

The collaboration further strengthens Cyient's position as a trusted partner in the Indian and European aerospace markets, while for Deutsche Aircraft, it marks a significant stride in the "Make in India" mission.

"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft by contributing to another critical milestone for the D328eco aircraft development," said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient.

"This continued partnership is a testament to Cyient's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative engineering solutions in the aerospace sector. Our deep expertise across Aircraft Systems, Software, Structure, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Solutions positions us to play a global partner role in the success of the D328eco program. Together with Deutsche Aircraft, we are excited to drive forward advancements in sustainable aviation technology, shaping the future of aerospace innovation," he added.

"We are thrilled to be working with Cyient, and the expansion of our partnership represents a strong commitment to India while supporting the "Make in India" initiative," said Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.

"This expanded collaboration with Cyient will enable Deutsche Aircraft to work with one of the best ER&D companies in the Aerospace industry and further enhance the development of the D328eco Program. Cyient's expertise and innovative approach perfectly align with Deutsche Aircraft's vision of delivering advanced service and product solutions," he added.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) partners with over 300 customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators, to deliver intelligent engineering solutions for a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable Tomorrow Together with our stakeholders.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328 (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to achieve climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

