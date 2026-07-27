Cyient Elevates Andrew Smith as COO to Drive Global Delivery Excellence & Accelerate Growth

HYDERABAD, India, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cyient Limited, a global lifecycle engineering company, announced the elevation of Andrew Smith as Chief Operating Officer (COO), reinforcing the company's commitment to operational excellence, scalable growth, and superior customer outcomes. The appointment also reflects Cyient's belief that embracing intelligence remains central to the future growth strategy, with credible engineering leadership experience in key industries in a pivotal role.

In his new role, Andrew will be responsible for scaling next-generation delivery models, developing future-ready talent, and enriching customer experience through effective operating models. He will focus on improving execution agility, driving operational scalability, and achieving excellence in customer-centric delivery.

Andrew brings more than two decades of experience spanning engineering, operations, and business leadership across some of the world's most respected aerospace, transportation, and industrial organizations. Before joining Cyient, he spent over a decade at the forefront of engineering, serving in leadership roles at Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Bombardier Transportation, building deep domain expertise across the industries he now leads.

Over the past nine years at Cyient, he has held several leadership positions across the Transportation and Semiconductor businesses, successfully driving strategy, growth, and operational performance. He will also continue to lead as Business Head – Transportation, overseeing the global business serving customers operating in highly regulated and safety-critical environments.

Commenting on the appointment, Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, said, "Andrew has demonstrated the ability to lead complex businesses with clarity, discipline, and a strong customer focus needed to drive Cyient's next phase of transformation. His deep understanding of our business, combined with his track record of delivering results in complex engineering environments, makes him ideally suited for this role. I am confident that under his leadership, we will further strengthen our operational excellence, execution agility, and customer experience. I look forward to partnering with him to advance Cyient into its next orbit of innovation, scale, and market leadership."

"I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to Prabhakar Atla for his significant contributions to the company and wish him the best in his future endeavors," he added.

Speaking on his appointment, Andrew Smith, said, "Cyient has built an exceptional reputation for solving some of the industry's most demanding engineering challenges through deep domain expertise, strong engineering capability, and extraordinary talent. Having spent nearly a decade with the organization, I have seen firsthand the trust customers put in Cyient and the collaborative culture that defines our success. I am honored to take on this responsibility and excited about the opportunity ahead. We have strong foundations in place, and I look forward to working with our teams to strengthen our capabilities, invest in future leaders, and create an even greater value for our customers. Together, we will continue to build a stronger, more integrated organization and position Cyient for its next phase of growth."

Andrew holds a PhD from the University of Cambridge and a First-Class Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology.

Andrew's appointment reflects Cyient's continued evolution towards a performance-driven operating model and aligns with the company's vision of combining Human Knowledge, Domain Expertise, and Technology to create greater value for customers and stakeholders.

About Cyient

Cyient is a global lifecycle engineering company powering mission-critical industries from design to aftermarket across products, plants, and networks. With 300+ customers and 15,000+ associates across 30+ countries, we combine human expertise, deep domain knowledge, and AI to deliver intelligent engineering solutions across Aerospace and Rail, Automotive and Mobility, Connectivity, Energy, Healthcare, Mining, Utilities, and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

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SOURCE Cyient