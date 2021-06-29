Cyient Earns Partner-Level Status in John Deere's Achieving Excellence Supplier Program

HYDERABAD, India, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and digital technology solutions company, today announced that it has earned Partner-Level status in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Program for 2020. This is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating, awarded to companies for outstanding performance in product and service quality and commitment to continuous improvement.

Cyient is a supplier of multiple services to John Deere's operations in India, including product design, simulation and analysis, technical publications, manufacturing engineering, cost management and cost analysis, and application development and maintenance.

"We are delighted to be recognized as "Partner-Level Supplier" by Deere & Company. Our collaborative approach and continual high-performance levels have enabled us to evolve from a Supplier to a Partner level with John Deere," said Beatrice Lippus, Vice President and Head - Automotive and Off-Highway Sector, Cyient. "John Deere has been a strategic customer for us for almost a decade in our engineering journey. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and leveraging each other's strengths to expand this relationship further," said Karthik Natarajan, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Cyient.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support, and wavelength as a measure of responsiveness.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical technology and healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, automotive and off-highway, and energy and utilities.

