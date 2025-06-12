Cyber Media Tour with AITO Concludes: Reaffirming Commitment to Global New Luxury Mobility

CHONGQING, China, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- From June 10 to 12, AITO — a luxury brand in the world of high-end intelligent vehicles, successfully hosted its inaugural Cyber Media Tour in Chongqing, China. International media representatives experienced first-hand how the AITO is redefining luxury through intelligent innovation and unforgettable luxury experiences. The event showcased the acclaimed AITO 5, AITO 7, AITO 8 and AITO 9, included a tour of the state-of-the-art SERES Super Factory, and a visit to the flagship Chongqing AITO User Center.

"AITO embodies 'Intelligence Redefining Luxury'," said Mr. Jack Chen, Rotating President of SERES Overseas. "By merging traditional luxury with cutting-edge technologies, we're establishing new standards. In the domestic market, the AITO brand has over 600,000 users. As of May 2025, the AITO 9 has secured the title of monthly sales champion in China's luxury car segment priced above 500,000 RMB for 15 consecutive months. Building on this, we're expanding globally with plans to bring AITO vehicles to overseas consumers."

AITO: Intelligence Redefining Luxury

AITO stands for "Adding Intelligence to Auto", a brand committed to redefining luxury with intelligence by combining exceptional safety and comfort, with advanced technology, including driver assistance features, smart cabin, and innovative digital services.

At the pinnacle of New Luxury, the AITO 9 stands out as the all-scenario intelligent flagship SUV. The AITO 8 is positioned as a family intelligent flagship SUV, which is a versatile "mobile living space" that excels in display, comfort, and utility. The intelligent large-size comfort SUV AITO 7 combines uncompromising safety and cutting-edge intelligence. As a smart-tech mid-size sport SUV, the AITO 5 is a perfect match for young professionals.

First-Hand Cyber Tour Experience of AITO Vehicles in Chongqing

During the tour, participants evaluated the vehicles in three scenarios: Chongqing's complex urban experience, Mingyue Lake product experience and professional track experiences.

In Chongqing, The vehicle's multiple perception sensors maintained flawless situational awareness. The traffic light recognition of NCA ensured seamless intersection navigation through the complex road conditions, while adaptive speed control and intelligent lane-changing assist handled elevation changes and merges with confidence. The Advanced Valet Parking (AVP) system impressed the media by automatically navigating to previously used parking spots.

On the professional track, the media witnessed the Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system in action, which operates from 4 to 150 km/h, and experienced how the AEB assisted the driver with an emergency brake before a potential collision at 120 km/h. Additionally, an acceleration and S-curve test showcased the 0-100 km/h acceleration of AITO 9 in 4.9 seconds, and the intelligent chassis leveraging LiDAR and multi-camera sensors delivered instantaneous response handling through S-curves.

SERES Super Factory: Industry-Leading Technologies and Standards

The tour included a behind-the-scenes look at the SERES Super Factory with 3,000 collaborative robots (the highest in the industry). AITO's standout proprietary 9,800T integrated die-casting technology ensures high integration and reliability, while the 100% automation in critical production demonstrates manufacturing excellence. AI Intelligent Inspection enables immediate quality review, and advanced robotics deliver millimeter-level assembly precision.

Chongqing AITO User Center: High-Quality Full-Lifecycle Services

Journalists also visited Chongqing AITO User Center, the flagship customer experience hub of SERES Group. The facility combines traditional automotive care with rich service offerings, providing comprehensive full-lifecycle services.

The Cyber Tour with AITO offered participants an immersive experience of intelligent luxury mobility. As the automotive industry ushers in a new era characterized by intelligence, innovation, AITO is poised to deliver an unparalleled product experience to global consumers—tailored to local market demands and regulatory requirements.

SOURCE SERES

Kexin Chen, [email protected]; Yuan Li, [email protected]