CX1 Capital Acquires SatCom; Sajan Choksi Appointed CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - CX1 Capital Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of SatCom Marketing, a Florida-based customer experience and BPO provider serving clients across the United States. Following the acquisition, Sajan Choksi, Founder at CX1 Capital, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1997, SatCom has built a strong reputation for operational reliability, client service, and customer experience support.

Choksi brings a background in technology-enabled operations, customer experience optimization, and BPO transformation. His vision includes expanding SatCom's footprint, modernizing systems, and creating new opportunities for employees across all levels.

"This is an exciting moment for SatCom," Choksi said. "The company has a strong foundation, talented people, and tremendous potential. I look forward to working with the team to build the next chapter of growth."

Novistra Capital was the financial advisor to CX1 for this transaction. The acquisition marks the beginning of a strategic expansion plan that will be rolled out in 2026.



About SatCom CX

SatCom has been a trusted partner in delivering customer engagement solutions for 30 years. Today, as SatComCX, we are reinvented – powered by a new leadership team, modern technology, and an expanded global footprint with offices in Toronto, Fort Myers, San Salvador & Port of Spain.





About CX1 Capital

CX1 Capital is a tech-driven private equity sponsor based in Toronto that focuses on lower middle market buy & build strategies using AI. Sector focuses include BPO, Technology, Business Services & Finance.





About Novistra Capital

Novistra Capital is a boutique investment bank with offices in New York, London, Dubai, New Delhi, and Bangalore. The firm provides M&A advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory services with deep expertise across Tech & Services, Education, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Media & Events, and Hospitality.

