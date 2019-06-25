CWC Energy Services Corp. Announces Voting Results of Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held June 25, 2019, each of the six nominees proposed as a director and listed in CWC's management information circular dated May 21, 2019 were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting for each director are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Duncan T. Au 417,394,447 99.92% 328,893 0.08% Daryl G. Austin 417,669,107 99.99% 54,233 0.01% Gary L. Bentham 417,127,280 99.86% 596,060 0.14% Wade J. McGowan 417,357,280 99.91% 366,060 0.09% Jim Reid 416,997,280 99.83% 726,060 0.17% Dean Schultz 417,022,280 99.83% 701,060 0.17%

A copy of the presentation given at the annual general meeting of shareholders can be found on CWC's website at www.cwcenergyservices.com.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs and coil tubing. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas and operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost, and Brooks, Alberta. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

For further information: CWC Energy Services Corp., 610, 205 - 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2V7, Telephone: (403) 264-2177, Email: info@cwcenergyservices.com; Duncan T. Au, FCPA, FCA, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer; Stuart King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer

