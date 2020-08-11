CWC Energy Services Corp. Announces Voting Results of Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held August 11, 2020, each of the six nominees proposed as a director and listed in CWC's management information circular dated July 7, 2020 were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting for each director are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Duncan T. Au 416,601,545 99.94% 249,717 0.06% Daryl G. Austin 416,812,004 99.99% 39,258 0.01% Gary L. Bentham 416,477,849 99.91% 373,413 0.09% Wade J. McGowan 416,610,307 99.94% 240,955 0.06% Jim Reid 416,488,849 99.91% 362,413 0.09% Dean Schultz 416,481,753 99.91% 369,509 0.09%

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs, service rigs and swabbing rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with a U.S. office in Denver, Colorado and operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost, and Brooks, Alberta. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

For further information: CWC Energy Services Corp., 610, 205 - 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V7, Telephone: (403) 264-2177, Email: [email protected]m; Duncan T. Au, FCPA, FCA, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer; Stuart King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer

