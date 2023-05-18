CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in CWC's management information circular dated April 10, 2023 were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting for each director are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Duncan T. Au 394,966,367 99.89 % 429,750 0.11 % Daryl G. Austin 395,340,932 99.99 % 55,185 0.01 % Gary L. Bentham 309,786,909 78.35 % 85,609,208 21.65 % Jason Chehade 395,334,265 99.98 % 61,852 0.02 % Nancy F. Foster 395,340,932 99.99 % 55,185 0.01 % Wade J. McGowan 395,242,191 99.96 % 153,926 0.04 % Jim Reid 309,659,906 78.32 % 85,736,211 21.68 %



All other matters presented for approval at the Meeting, including the re-approval of the Company's option plan and restricted award plan and the appointment of auditors, were approved by CWC's shareholders.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

For further information: CWC Energy Services Corp., 2910, 605 - 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3H5, Telephone: (403) 264-2177, Email: [email protected]; Duncan T. Au, FCPA, FCA, CFA, ICD.D, President & Chief Executive Officer; Stuart King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer