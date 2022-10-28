CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES RECORD THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2022 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") announces the release of its operational and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights

$ thousands, except shares, per share amounts, and margins

Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022

2021 Change %

2022

2021 Change %

FINANCIAL RESULTS





















Revenue





















Contract Drilling

35,895

8,437 325 %

75,325

19,179 293 %

Production Services

25,886

19,339 34 %

69,968

49,763 41 %





61,781

27,776 122 %

145,293

68,942 111 %

Other income

-

(1,118) (100 %)

-

(4,762) (100 %)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

16,169

5,394 200 %

32,195

12,737 153 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1)

26 %

19 %



22 %

18 %



Net income

9,517

2,019 371 %

15,620

1,707 815 %

Net income margin (%)(2)

15 %

7 % 8 %

11 %

2 % 9 %

Capital expenditures

4,844

1,530 217 %

20,317

4,239 379 %

Per share information:





















Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic

512,074,834

504,764,797

510,341,075 505,110,980



Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted

524,588,670

513,738,573

522,059,668 512,715,415



Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01

$ 0.06 $ 0.03



Net income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.00

$ 0.03 $ 0.00



























$ thousands, except ratios





September 30, 2022





December 31, 2021

FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY



















Working capital (excluding debt)(1)







37,819







18,966

Working capital (excluding debt) ratio(1)







3.5:1







3.1:1

Total assets







265,050







226,645

Total long-term debt (including current portion)







52,087







45,847

Shareholders' equity







184,499







163,269

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) Net income margin is a Non-GAAP Measure which is calculated as net income divided by total revenue.



Working capital (excluding debt) for September 30, 2022 has increased $18.9 million (99%) since December 31, 2021 driven by increases in accounts receivable ($25.9 million (99%)), partially offset by decreases in prepaid expenses and deposits ($1.0 million (60%)) and increases in accounts payable ($6.0 million (67%)). Long-term debt (including current portion) of $52.1 million has increased $6.2 million (14%) from December 31, 2021 primarily due to the purchase of three (3) triple drilling rigs in June 2022 and partially offset by the repayment of long-term debt from operating cash flows in the first nine months of 2022.

Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Q3 2022 saw the Company achieve a new milestone with quarterly record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (1) and net income in CWC's seventeen (17) year history.

and net income in CWC's seventeen (17) year history. Record revenue in Q3 2022 of $61.8 million , an increase of $34.0 million (122%) compared to $27.8 million in Q3 2021. Revenue increased $27.5 million (325%) in Q3 2022 for the Contract Drilling segment and $6.5 million (34%) for the Production Services segment compared to Q3 2021.

, an increase of (122%) compared to in Q3 2021. Revenue increased (325%) in Q3 2022 for the Contract Drilling segment and (34%) for the Production Services segment compared to Q3 2021. Record Adjusted EBITDA (1) in Q3 2022 of $16.2 million , an increase of $10.8 million (200%) compared to $5.4 million in Q3 2021.

in Q3 2022 of , an increase of (200%) compared to in Q3 2021. Record net income in Q3 2022 of $9.5 million , an increase of $7.5 million compared to $2.0 million in Q3 2021.

, an increase of compared to in Q3 2021. On July 29, 2022 , the Company exercised the accordion feature to expand the Credit Facility to an $80.3 million Bank Loan comprised of a $50.7 million Canadian syndicated facility, a US$12.0 million ( C$15.6 million ) U.S. syndicated facility, a $7.5 million Canadian operating facility and a US$5.0 million ( C$6.5 million ) U.S. operating facility. The Company further amended the Credit Facility to extend the maturity to July 31, 2025 .

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information.

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

The nine months ended September 30, 2022 saw the Company achieve a new milestone with record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (1) and net income in CWC's seventeen (17) year history.

saw the Company achieve a new milestone with record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and net income in CWC's seventeen (17) year history. Record revenue for the first nine months of 2022 of $145.3 million , an increase of $76.4 million (111%) compared to $68.9 million in the first nine months of 2021. Revenue increased $56.1 million (293%) in the Contract Drilling segment and $20.2 million (41%) in the Production Services segment compared to the first nine months of 2021. With revenue of $145.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, CWC has surpassed the previous annual record revenue of $144.8 million for the year ended 2018.

, an increase of (111%) compared to in the first nine months of 2021. Revenue increased (293%) in the Contract Drilling segment and (41%) in the Production Services segment compared to the first nine months of 2021. With revenue of for the first nine months of 2022, CWC has surpassed the previous annual record revenue of for the year ended 2018. Record Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the first nine months of 2022 of $32.2 million , an increase of $19.5 million (153%) compared to $12.7 million in the first nine months of 2021. With Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $32.2 million for the first nine months of 2022, CWC is on track to surpass the previous annual record Adjusted EBITDA of $34.1 million for the year ended 2014.

for the first nine months of 2022 of , an increase of (153%) compared to in the first nine months of 2021. With Adjusted EBITDA of for the first nine months of 2022, CWC is on track to surpass the previous annual record Adjusted EBITDA of for the year ended 2014. Record net income for the first nine months of 2022 of $15.6 million , an increase of $13.9 million compared to $1.7 million in the first nine months of 2021. With net income of $15.6 million for the first nine months of 2022, CWC has surpassed the previous annual record net income of $12.7 million for the year ended 2011.

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information.

Industry Overview

Average crude oil and natural gas prices



Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Crude oil















West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl) 91.55 108.41 94.29 77.19 70.56 66.12 57.79 42.75 Western Canadian Select (US$/bbl) 70.95 93.05 81.49 60.44 57.64 54.68 45.39 33.48 Natural gas















AECO (C$/mcf) 5.00 6.92 4.66 4.89 3.75 3.05 2.91 2.84

Source: GLJ Ltd price forecasts.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the western world's response with trade sanctions against Russia, including sanctions on crude oil and natural gas by certain countries, have resulted in a significant increase in crude oil and natural gas prices in the first nine months of 2022. In addition, the continued re-opening of the global economy after being significantly slowed down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, has resulted in a steady rise in global demand without a significant corresponding increase in global supply for crude oil and natural gas, further justifying the higher prices experienced in the first nine months of 2022. However, significant inflationary increases and rising interest rates have sparked fears of a global recession, which has recently pulled WTI back to a range of US$80 to US$100/bbl. Despite recessionary fears, discussion about energy security is at the top of many governmental agendas, which should bode well for North American oil and gas activity and oilfield service companies for the foreseeable future.

Corporate Overview

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

The Contract Drilling division operates under the trade name CWC Ironhand Drilling and is comprised of thirteen (13) electric triple drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,600 to 7,600 metres and nine (9) telescopic double drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,200 to 5,000 metres. All twenty-two (22) rigs have top drives, seventeen (17) have pad rig moving systems, nine (9) have 7,500 psi pumping systems, three (3) have carbon reduction bi-fuel capabilities, and two (2) have high line power capabilities. All of the drilling rigs are ideally suited for the most active depths for horizontal drilling in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), including the Montney, Cardium, Duvernay and other deep basin horizons, and select United States basins including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Denver-Julesburg ("DJ"), Powder River and Bakken.

The Production Services division operates under the trade name CWC Well Services. With a fleet of 143 service rigs, CWC is one of Canada's largest well servicing companies as measured by active fleet and operating hours. CWC's service rig fleet consists of 75 single, 54 double and 14 slant rigs providing services which include completions, maintenance, workovers and well decommissioning with depth ratings from 1,500 to 5,000 metres. In 2022, CWC chose to park 79 of its service rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining 64 active service rigs due to the reduction in the number of service rigs currently required to service the WCSB and the tight labour market experienced in the industry for service rig crews.

Results of Operations



Three months ended

September 30, Change Change Nine months ended

September 30, Change Change $ thousands, except per share amounts 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ %

















Revenue 61,781 27,776 34,005 122 % 145,293 68,942 76,351 111 % Direct operating expenses 39,807 19,456 20,351 105 % 97,382 50,120 47,262 94 % Gross margin (1) 21,974 8,320 13,654 164 % 47,911 18,822 29,089 155 %

















Other income - 1,118 (1,118) (100 %) - 4,762 (4,762) (100 %)

















Selling and administrative expenses 5,805 4,044 1,761 44 % 15,716 10,847 4,869 45 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 16,169 5,394 10,775 200 % 32,195 12,737 19,458 153 %

















Stock based compensation 231 176 55 31 % 693 519 174 34 % Finance costs 710 287 423 147 % 1,703 792 911 115 % Depreciation 3,221 2,512 709 28 % 9,129 7,789 1,340 17 % (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (487) (249) (238) 96 % 77 (43) 120 (279 %) Impairment of assets - - - n/m(2) - 1,296 (1,296) (100 %) Income before income taxes 12,494 2,668 9,826 368 % 20,593 2,384 18,209 764 %

















Deferred income tax expense 2,977 649 2,328 359 % 4,973 677 4,296 635 %

















Net income 9,517 2,019 7,498 371 % 15,620 1,707 13,913 815 %

















Net income per share















Basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 n/m(2) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.03 n/m(2)

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) Not meaningful.



Contract Drilling – Canada and United States

$ thousands,

except margins, number of rigs, revenue per operating day, and utilization Three months ended

September 30, Change Change Nine months ended

September 30, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % Revenue















Canada 14,274 6,490 7,784 120 % 34,847 14,955 19,892 133 % United States 21,621 1,947 19,674 1,010 % 40,478 4,224 36,254 858 %

35,895 8,437 27,458 325 % 75,325 19,179 56,146 293 % Direct operating expenses















Canada 9,357 5,360 3,997 75 % 24,189 12,023 12,166 101 % United States 15,047 1,386 13,661 986 % 28,816 3,234 25,582 791 %

24,404 6,746 17,658 262 % 53,005 15,257 37,748 247 % Gross margin (1)















Canada 4,917 1,130 3,787 335 % 10,658 2,932 7,726 264 % United States 6,574 561 6,013 1,072 % 11,662 990 10,672 1,078 %

11,491 1,691 9,800 580 % 22,320 3,922 18,398 469 % Gross margin percentage (1)















Canada 34 % 17 % n/a 17 % 31 % 20 % n/a 11 % United States 30 % 29 % n/a 1 % 29 % 23 % n/a 6 %

32 % 20 % n/a 12 % 30 % 20 % n/a 10 % Total drilling rigs, end of period















Canada 7 7 - 0 % 7 7 - 0 % United States 15 2 13 650 % 15 2 13 650 %

22 9 13 144 % 22 9 13 144 % Revenue per operating day(2)















Canada $29,234 $22,421 $6,813 30 % $30,051 $21,926 $8,125 37 % United States (US$) US$27,390 US$27,711 US$(321) (1 %) US$26,155 US$25,966 US$189 1 %

















Drilling rig operating days















Canada 475 296 179 60 % 1,192 667 525 79 % United States 633 59 574 973 % 1,144 121 1,023 845 %

1,108 355 753 212 % 2,336 788 1,548 196 % Drilling rig utilization %(3)















Canada 74 % 46 % n/a 28 % 62 % 35 % n/a 27 % United States 57 % 31 % n/a 26 % 35 % 22 % n/a 13 %

63 % 49 % n/a 14 % 45 % 32 % n/a 13 %

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) Revenue per operating day is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). New or inactive drilling rigs are added based on the first day of field service. (3) Drilling rig utilization is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). Drilling rigs requiring their Level IV recertification, refurbishment or have been otherwise removed from service for greater than 90 days are excluded from the utilization calculation until their first day back in field service.



Canadian Contract Drilling revenue of $14.3 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $7.8 million (120%) compared to $6.5 million in Q3 2021, was achieved with a utilization rate of 74% (Q3 2021: 46%), compared to the CAOEC industry average of 40% (Q3 2021: 27%). CWC completed 475 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q3 2022, an increase of 179 operating days (60%) compared to 296 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q3 2021 as all seven (7) Canadian drilling rigs were working during the quarter.

Gross margin in the Canadian Contract Drilling segment was $4.9 million, an increase of $3.8 million from $1.1 million in Q3 2021. The gross margin increase is a result of a 60% increase in Canadian drilling rig operating days and a 30% increase in average revenue per operating day while the increase in direct operating expenses, primarily related to inflationary increases in field labour, fuel and supplies cost, was successfully recovered from customers.

U.S. Contract Drilling revenue of $21.6 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $19.7 million (1,010%) compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2021, was achieved with 633 U.S. drilling rig operating days (Q3 2021: 59 U.S. drilling rig operating days). During Q3 2022, CWC had eight (8) of twelve (12) marketable drilling rigs working in the U.S.

Gross margin in the U.S. Contract Drilling segment was $6.6 million, an increase of $6.0 million compared to $0.6 million in Q3 2021. The gross margin increase is a result of a 973% increase in U.S. drilling rig operating days partially offset by a 1% decrease in average revenue per operating day.

Total Contract Drilling's gross margin percentage of 32% in Q3 2022 is higher than the 20% gross margin percentage in Q3 2021 as the Company was successful in increasing pricing and recovering inflationary increases for field labour, fuel and supplies cost from customers.

Production Services – Canada

$ thousands, except margins, number of rigs,

revenue per operating hour, and utilization Three months ended

September 30, Change Change Nine months ended

September 30, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ %

















Revenue 25,886 19,339 6,547 34 % 69,968 49,763 20,205 41 %

















Direct operating expenses 15,403 12,710 2,693 21 % 44,377 34,863 9,514 27 %

















Gross margin (1) 10,483 6,629 3,854 58 % 25,591 14,900 10,691 72 % Gross margin percentage (1) 40 % 34 % n/a 6 % 37 % 30 % n/a 7 %

















Service rigs, end of period















Active service rigs 64 68 (4) (6 %) 64 68 (4) (6 %) Inactive service rigs 79 77 2 3 % 79 77 2 3 % Total service rigs 143 145 (2) (1 %) 143 145 (2) (1 %)

















Revenue per hour $887 $675 $212 31 % $839 $645 $194 30 %

















Service rig operating hours 29,177 28,293 884 3 % 83,388 75,843 7,545 10 %

















Service rig utilization %(2) 69 % 64 % n/a 5 % 65 % 55 % n/a 10 %

(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for further information. (2) In accordance with CAOEC methodology, service rig utilization is calculated based on 10 operating hours a day x number of days per quarter x 5 days a week divided by 7 days in a week to reflect maximum utilization available due to hours of service restrictions on rig crews. Service rigs requiring their 24,000-hour recertification, refurbishment or have been otherwise removed from service for greater than 90 days are excluded from the utilization calculation until their first day back in field service.



Production Services revenue of $25.9 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $6.5 million (34%) compared to $19.4 million in Q3 2021 as the Company was successful in implementing pricing adjustments to partially offset higher inflationary field labour, fuel and supply costs as evident from the average revenue per hour of $887 in Q3 2022 increasing $212 per hour (31%) compared to the $675 per hour in Q3 2021. CWC's service rig utilization in Q3 2022 of 69% (Q3 2021: 64%) with 29,177 operating hours was 3% higher than the 28,293 operating hours in Q3 2021.

During Q3 2022, the Company earned $1.2 million (Q3 2021: $1.4 million) in revenue on 62 oil and gas sites (Q3 2021: 98) requiring well decommissioning under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program ("SRP") and 3 oil and gas sites (Q3 2021: 13) under the Saskatchewan Accelerated Site Closure Program ("ASCP"). The $1.0 billion Alberta SRP, the $400 million ASCP and the $100 million B.C. Dormant Sites Reclamation Program ("DSRP") provide grants to eligible oilfield service contractors to perform well, pipeline, and oil and gas site closure and reclamation work, creating jobs and supporting the environment until February 14, 2023. CWC's Production Services segment has already pivoted its service rigs to do more production oriented work in anticipation of the end of these well decommissioning programs.

Capital Expenditures



Three months ended

September 30, Change Change Nine months ended

September 30, Change Change $ thousands 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % Capital expenditures















Contract drilling 3,931 1,020 2,911 285 % 17,060 3,015 14,045 466 % Production services 901 510 391 77 % 3,130 1,220 1,910 157 % Other equipment 12 - 12 n/m(1) 127 4 123 n/m(1)

4,844 1,530 3,314 217 % 20,317 4,239 16,078 379 %

















Growth capital 3,762 738 3,024 410 % 15,292 1,729 13,563 784 % Maintenance and infrastructure capital 1,082 792 290 37 % 5,025 2,510 2,515 100 % Total capital expenditures 4,844 1,530 3,314 217 % 20,317 4,239 16,078 379 %

(1) Not meaningful



Capital expenditures of $4.8 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $3.3 million compared to $1.5 million in Q3 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, capital expenditures of $20.3 million compared to $4.2 million in the same period of the prior year, primarily due to the purchase of three (3) triple drilling rigs for US$7.4 million (C$9.6 million) and recertifications of equipment.

Outlook

The outlook for contract drilling and well servicing in Canada and the U.S. continues to improve as the removal of economic restrictions due to the COVID-19 health pandemic has created an increased demand for crude oil and natural gas without a sufficient corresponding increase in global supply. This supply/demand imbalance, along with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in increases in the crude oil and natural gas prices that we have seen for the first three quarters of 2022. Discussion about energy security is at the top of many governmental agendas, which should bode well for North American oil and gas activity and oilfield service companies for the foreseeable future. Analysts forecast North American drilling activity will continue to rise under a favourable crude oil and natural gas price environment, although at a sustainable and measured pace given the capital discipline instilled upon E&P companies by their debt and equity stakeholders for return of capital through debt reduction, dividends and share buybacks. These sustainable and measured increases in oilfield activity levels should bode well for CWC as E&P customers gradually increase their drilling programs and complete maintenance on exisiting wells to increase their production.

The first nine months of 2022 have been fantastic for CWC and are anticipated to result in a record year in our seventeen (17) year history. The Company has been successful in recruiting new field employees and crewing both our drilling and service rigs. The Company now employs over 720 employees; a higher employee count than our February 2020 pre-COVID-19 employment level of 620 employees. However, the primary constraint for how quickly the industry and CWC can grow continues to be the available labour market for rig crews, which remains extremely tight. This limited availability of rig crews has resulted in inflationary pressure on field labour costs as well as fuel and supplies, which have been and will continue to be passed on to our E&P customers through further price increases in 2023.

While CWC expects a continuation of its strong operational and financial results for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, various global uncertainties may derail the Company's expected positive path. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has elicited a strong global response of sanctions against Russia from many western countries. Such sanctions may have a negative effect on the global economy through supply chain disruptions and volatile commodity prices. In addition, many global economies are experiencing high levels of inflation resulting in central banks increasing interest rates at a rapid pace, which is intended to slow the pace of inflation. If interest rates increase too rapidly, or rise to a high enough level whereby economic activity slows significantly resulting in a global recession, CWC may be negatively impacted.

In June 2022, CWC released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. Since the release of our inaugural report last year, we've made numerous strides in our ESG journey, including being leaders in the Canadian drilling and well services sector by publicly reporting our Scope 1 and 2 emissions. We are committed to further advancing these efforts in future years as we work on emission reductions and setting targets with our customers to reduce our collective environmental impact. One of the initial steps CWC has taken towards meeting its ESG targets has been to convert some of our field equipment to have carbon reduction bi-fuel capabilities and converting a service rig to a Tier 4 engine. As we progress through 2022, we are deepening our commitment to ESG excellence and look forward to sharing our initiatives and progress with our stakeholders. CWC is honoured to have worked with one of our customers on drilling Alberta's first lithium evaluation well. We are proud of the versatility of our equipment and are not just limited to working strictly in the oil and gas fields. CWC has worked on carbon capture, helium, potash and saltwater disposal wells in the past, thereby reflecting the diversity and versatility of the nature of work for our drilling rigs. Management is confident that CWC will continue to be regarded as a leader in ESG and sustainability matters in the oilfield services industry as the nature of the work for our equipment evolves.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

Duncan T. Au, FCPA, FCA, CFA, ICD.D

President & Chief Executive Officer

Stuart King, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements contained in this News Release, including those contained in the section titled "Outlook" and including statements which may contain such words as "anticipate", "could", "continue", "should", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "will", "objective", "ongoing", "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking statements including management's assessment of future plans and operations, planned levels of capital expenditures, expectations as to industry and Company activity levels in various areas, expectations on the sustainability of future cash flow and earnings, expectations with respect to crude oil and natural gas prices, expectations regarding the level and type of drilling and production and related drilling and well services activity in the WCSB and U.S. basins, expectations regarding entering into long term drilling contracts and expanding our customer base, and expectations regarding the business, operations, revenue and debt levels of the Company in addition to general economic conditions including industry labor shortages, inflationary pressures and a rising interest rate environment and the impact of those conditions on the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of CWC's businesses include, among other things: risks and assumptions associated with operations, such as CWC's ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and achieve expected benefits therefrom; assumptions concerning operational reliability; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources including debt and equity capital; risks inherent in CWC's Canadian and U.S. operations; CWC's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its current and future obligations; risks associated with the failure to finalize formal agreements with counterparties in certain circumstances; CWC's ability to make capital investments and the amounts of capital investments; increases in maintenance, operating or financing costs; the realization of the anticipated benefits of transactions; the possibility that CWC is unable to identify or consummate any acceptable strategic alternatives; the availability and price of labour, equipment and construction materials; the status, credit risk and continued existence of customers having contracts with CWC and its affiliates; availability of energy commodities; volatility of and assumptions regarding prices of energy commodities; competitive factors, including competition from third parties in the areas in which CWC operates or intends to operate, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the drilling and service rig business; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; inflation; risks of war (including the war in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrection, pandemics (including COVID-19), instability and political and economic conditions in or affecting jurisdictions in which CWC and its affiliates operate; severe weather conditions and risks related to climate change; terrorist threats; risks associated with technology; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, regulatory and taxation laws, and the interpretation of such changes to CWC's business; the risks associated with existing and potential or threatened future lawsuits, legal proceedings and regulatory actions against CWC and its affiliates; availability of adequate levels of insurance; difficulty in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals or land access rights and maintenance of support of such approvals and rights; the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on CWC's business and general economic and business conditions and markets; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual MD&A under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and from time to time in CWC's reports and filings with the Canadian securities authorities. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or other factor on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, as these are interdependent and CWC's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. You can find a discussion of those risks and uncertainties in the Annual MD&A under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and in CWC's other securities filings at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. See also the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" for further risk factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and, except to the extent expressly required by applicable securities laws and regulations, CWC assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release and all subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to CWC or persons acting on CWC's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statements made previously may be inaccurate now.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures



Three months ended Nine months ended $ thousands, except shares, per share amounts and margins September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NON-GAAP MEASURES







Adjusted EBITDA:







Net income 9,517 2,019 15,620 1,707 Add:







Stock based compensation 231 176 693 519 Finance costs 710 287 1,703 792 Depreciation 3,221 2,512 9,129 7,789 Impairment of assets - - - 1,296 (Gain) loss on sale of equipment (487) (249) 77 (43) Income tax expense 2,977 649 4,973 677 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 16,169 5,394 32,195 12,737 Adjusted EBITDA per share – basic and diluted(1) $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.03 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue)(1) 26 % 19 % 22 % 18 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 512,074,834 504,764,797 510,341,075 505,110,980 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 524,588,670 513,738,573 522,059,668 512,715,415 Gross margin:







Revenue 61,781 27,776 145,293 68,942 Less: Direct operating expenses 39,807 19,456 97,382 50,120 Gross margin(2) 21,974 8,320 47,911 18,822 Gross margin percentage(2) 36 % 30 % 33 % 27 %

$ thousands September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Working capital (excluding debt):



Current assets 52,726 27,911 Less: Current liabilities (15,725) (9,709) Add: Current portion of long-term debt 818 764 Working capital (excluding debt) (3) 37,819 18,966 Working capital (excluding debt) ratio(3) 3.5:1 3.1:1 Net debt:



Long-term debt 51,269 45,083 Less: Current assets (52,726) (27,911) Add: Current liabilities 15,725 9,709 Net debt (4) 14,268 26,881

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest and finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation, gain or loss on disposal of asset, impairment of assets, goodwill impairment, transaction costs, stock based compensation and other one-time non-cash gains and losses) is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the Company's ability to generate cash flow in order to fund working capital, service debt, pay current income taxes, repurchase common shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid, and fund capital programs. Investors should be cautioned, however, that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. CWC's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other entities and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other entities. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue and provides a measure of the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA per dollar of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average number of shares outstanding as used for the calculation of earnings per share. (2) Gross margin is calculated from the statement of comprehensive income (loss) as revenue less direct operating costs and is used to assist management and investors in assessing the Company's financial results from operations excluding fixed overhead costs. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by revenue. The Company believes the relationship between revenue and costs expressed by the gross margin percentage is a useful measure when compared over different financial periods as it demonstrates the trending relationship between revenue, costs and margins. Gross margin and gross margin percentage are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. (3) Working capital (excluding debt) is calculated based on current assets less current liabilities excluding the current portion of long-term debt. Working capital (excluding debt) is used to assist management and investors in assessing the Company's liquidity. Working capital (excluding debt) does not have any meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Working capital (excluding debt) ratio is calculated as current assets divided by the difference of current liabilities less the current portion of long-term debt. (4) Net debt is calculated based on long-term debt less current assets plus current liabilities. Net debt is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Management believes net debt is a useful indicator of a company's debt position.

SOURCE CWC Energy Services Corp.

