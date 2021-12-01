CWC Energy Services Corp. Announces Issuance of Restricted Share Units

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors have approved the granting of 7,218,000 restricted share units of the Company today to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The restricted share units granted vest one third annually on each of the first, second and third anniversaries from the date of grant and expire on December 15 of the third year following the year in which the restricted share units are granted.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

