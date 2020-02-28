CWC Energy Services Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Operational and Financial Results

CALGARY, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") announces the release of its operational and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial and Operational Highlights





Three months ended

Year ended $ thousands, except shares, per

share amounts and margins

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Change

%

2019

2018

2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS





















Revenue





















Contract Drilling

7,705

13,081 (41%)

28,497

38,223

35,222 Production Services

22,962

22,397 3%

79,949

106,539

76,993



30,667

35,478 (14%)

108,446

144,762

112,215 Adjusted EBITDA (1)

3,491

4,978 (30%)

12,166

18,489

16,063 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) (1)

11%

14%



11%

13%

14% Net (loss) income

(854)

(157) 444%

(1,700)

(1,702)

4,861 Net (loss) income margin (%) (1)

(3%)

(0%) (2%)

(2%)

(1%)

4% Capital expenditures

1,185

1,983 (40%)

5,349

11,753

44,532 Per share information:





















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding – basic

510,443,613

518,513,776

511,106,531 520,576,582 399,008,915 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - diluted

510,443,613

518,513,776

511,106,531 520,576,582 403,359,537 Adjusted EBITDA (1) per share -

basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01

$ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Net (loss) income per share -

basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.00)

$ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ 0.01





































As at December 31, $ thousands, except ratios











2019

2018

2017 FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY





















Working capital (excluding debt) (1)











18,534

19,028

19,543 Working capital (excluding debt) ratio (1)











3.3:1

3.4:1

2.6:1 Total assets











243,398

252,665

264,354 Total long-term debt (including current portion)











40,552

44,896

49,810 Shareholders' equity











182,032

184,231

186,519

(1) Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section for further information.

Working capital (excluding debt) for December 31, 2019 has decreased $0.5 million (2%) since December 31, 2018 driven by decreases in cash ($0.4 million (76%)), accounts receivable ($0.9 million (4%)), and prepaid expenses and deposits ($0.1 million (3%)) partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable of $0.9 million (11%). Long-term debt (including current portion) has decreased $4.3 million (10%) from December 31, 2018 driven by cash generated from operations which was used to pay down long-term debt. Shareholders' equity has decreased since December 31, 2018 primarily due to the net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the purchase and cancellation of common shares under the NCIB program.

Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

, an increase of compared to a net loss of in Q4 2018. The increase in net loss in Q4 2019 is partially due to a loss on disposal of equipment of in Q4 2019. During Q4 2019, 1,453,500 common shares (Q4 2018: 7,828,000) were purchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") and 1,342,000 common shares (Q4 2018: 7,828,000) were cancelled and returned to treasury.

(1) Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section for further information.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

CWC's Canadian drilling rig utilization in 2019 of 30% (2018: 49%) exceeded the CAODC industry average of 22% (2018: 28%). CWC's U.S. drilling rig utilization in 2019 was 60% (2018: n/a) after CWC started its U.S. drilling operations in mid-June 2019 . CWC's service rig utilization in 2019 was 51% compared to 59% in 2018. Activity levels in both the Canadian drilling rig and service rig divisions dropped in 2019 as a result of CWC's E&P customers reducing or delaying their drilling and well maintenance programs due to lower crude oil prices and the Government of Alberta mandated production curtailment program temporarily slowing down the need for newly drilled wells and workover and maintenance work on producing wells.





For the Quarter Ended Previously Currently December 31, 2019 4.00 : 1.00 3.75 : 1.00 March 31, 2020 4.00 : 1.00 3.75 : 1.00 June 30, 2020 4.00 : 1.00 3.75 : 1.00 September 30, 2020 n/a 3.50 : 1.00 December 31, 2020 n/a 3.50 : 1.00 March 31, 2021 n/a 3.25 : 1.00 June 30, 2021 n/a 3.25 : 1.00 September 30, 2021 and thereafter n/a 3.00 : 1.00

On April 10, 2019 , the Company renewed its NCIB with an Automatic Securities Purchase Plan ("ASPP") with Raymond James Ltd., which expires on April 14, 2020 . During 2019, the Company purchased 4,532,000 (2018: 11,421,000) common shares under its NCIB. 4,402,500 shares which were cancelled and returned to treasury (2018:11,421,000). The 4,532,000 common shares purchased under the NCIB represented 38% of the 11,930,386 shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in 2019 (2018: 47%).

(1) Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section for further information.

Operational Overview

Contract Drilling

CWC Ironhand Drilling, the Company's Contract Drilling segment, has a fleet of nine telescopic double drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,200 to 5,000 metres. Eight of nine rigs have top drives and three have pad rig walking systems. All of the drilling rigs are well suited for the most active depths for horizontal drilling in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), including the Montney, Cardium, Duvernay and other deep basin horizons. The Company has expanded its drilling rig services into select United States basins including the Eagle Ford, Denver-Julesburg ("DJ") and Bakken. One of the Company's strategic initiatives is to continue to increase the capabilities of its existing fleet to meet the growing demands of E&P customers for deeper depths at a cost effective price while providing a sufficient internal rate of return for CWC's shareholders.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Drilling Rigs – Canada















Total drilling rigs, end of period 7 7 7 9 9 9 9 9

















Revenue per operating day (1) $22,161 $20,685 $22,750 $23,895 $26,642 $21,263 $21,227 $23,485 Drilling rig operating days 232 130 72 382 491 500 133 498 Drilling rig utilization % (2) 36% 19% 11% 47% 59% 60% 16% 61% CAODC industry average utilization % 23% 23% 18% 29% 28% 30% 17% 52%

















Wells drilled 18 12 10 39 34 41 11 45 Average days per well 12.9 10.9 8.0 9.8 14.4 12.2 12.1 11.1 Meters drilled (thousands) 75.6 39.6 26.7 119.8 127.8 155.2 41.0 161.7 Meters drilled per day 326 304 373 314 261 310 309 325 Average meters per well 4,199 3,300 2,966 3,070 3,708 3,786 3,724 3,593

















Drilling Rigs - United States















Total drilling rigs, end of period 2 2 2 - - - - -

















Revenue per operating day (US$)(1) $45,461(3) $36,097 $54,188 (3) - - - - - Drilling rig operating days 56 155 25 - - - - - Drilling rig utilization % (2) 31% 84% 69% - - - - -

















Wells drilled 5 16 1 - - - - - Average days per well 11.3 9.7 16.6 - - - - - Meters drilled (thousands) 14.5 50.7 2.9 - - - - - Meters drilled per day 258 327 177 - - - - - Average meters per well 2,942 978 2,939 - - - - -

(1) Revenue per operating day is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). New or inactive drilling rigs are added based on the first day of field service. (2) Drilling rig utilization is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). (3) Revenue is enhanced by one-time recovery of mobilization costs.

Canadian Contract Drilling revenue of $5.1 million for Q4 2019 (Q4 2018: $13.1 million) was achieved with a utilization rate of 36% (Q4 2018: 59%), compared to the CAODC industry average of 23%, as CWC's E&P customers deferred their drilling programs into Q1 2020. CWC completed 232 Canadian drilling rig operating days with seven drilling rigs in Q4 2019, a 53% decrease from the 491 Canadian drilling rig operating days with nine drilling rigs in Q4 2018 as activity levels in Q4 2019 were reduced as a result of the Government of Alberta mandated production curtailment, which continued to temporarily slow down the need for newly drilled wells. The Q4 2019 average revenue per operating day of $22,161 was a decrease of 17% from $26,642 in Q4 2018 which included a one-time contract payout amount of $0.7 million.

U.S. Contract Drilling revenue of $2.6 million for Q4 2019 (Q4 2018: nil) was achieved with a utilization rate of 31% (Q4 2018: nil) with 56 U.S. drilling rig operating days completed. Q4 2019 average revenue per operating day in the U.S. was US$45,461 and included $0.8 million in one-time recovery of mobilization costs. CWC plans to move two more drilling rigs into the United States by the end of 2020, subject to obtaining contracts with U.S. customers.

Production Services

With a fleet of 146 service rigs, CWC is the largest well servicing company in Canada as measured by active fleet and operating hours. CWC's service rig fleet consists of 75 single, 57 double, and 14 slant rigs providing services which include completions, maintenance, workovers and well decommissioning with depth ratings from 1,500 to 5,000 metres. CWC has chosen to park 62 of its service rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining 84 active service rigs due to the reduction in the number of service rigs currently required to service the WCSB, in part as a result of the Government of Alberta's mandated crude oil production curtailments.

CWC's fleet of nine coil tubing units consist of six Class I and three Class II coil tubing units having depth ratings from 1,500 to 3,200 metres. While the Company continues to service steam-assisted gravity drainage ("SAGD") wells that are shallower in depth and more appropriate for coil tubing operations, it has recently shifted its sales and operational focus on decommissioning of abandoned wells.

CWC's fleet of 13 swabbing rigs operate under the trade name CWC Swabtech. The swabbing rigs are used to remove liquids from the wellbore and allow reservoir pressures to push the commodity up the tubing. The Company has chosen to park eight of its swabbing rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining five active swabbing rigs. In January 2020, CWC sold one of its inactive swabbing rigs for a current fleet of 12 swabbing rigs.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Service Rigs















Active service rigs, end of period 84 84 92 93 92 102 107 108 Inactive service rigs, end of period 62 64 56 55 56 46 41 41 Total service rigs, end of period 146 148 148 148 148 148 148 149

















Operating hours 33,656 29,528 23,129 30,875 31,232 42,316 28,831 53,979 Revenue per hour $664 $644 $646 $671 $663 $628 $642 $637 Revenue per hour excluding top volume customers $682 $660 $687 $690 $696 $664 $677 $681 Service rig utilization % (1) 62% 52% 39% 53% 51% 63% 41% 78%

















Coil Tubing Units















Active coil tubing units, end of period 7 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 Inactive coil tubing units, end of period 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Total coil tubing units, end of period 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9

















Operating hours 448 318 301 1,730 1,647 898 1,212 3,007 Revenue per hour $646 $730 $830 $555 $625 $731 $762 $724 Coil tubing unit utilization % (1) 10% 6% 6% 34% 31% 17% 23% 54%

















Swabbing Rigs















Active swabbing rigs, end of period 5 5 8 8 8 9 8 8 Inactive swabbing rigs, end of period 8 8 5 5 5 4 5 5 Total swabbing rigs, end of period 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 13

















Operating hours 1,141 865 661 1,655 2,313 881 958 2,258 Revenue per hour $282 $284 $262 $288 $283 $273 $265 $310 Swabbing rig utilization % (1) 35% 19% 13% 32% 41% 15% 18% 44%



















(1) Effective September 1, 2019, the CAODC changed its methodology on how it calculates service rig utilization. Service rig, coil tubing unit and swabbing rig utilization is now calculated based on 10 operating hours a day x number of days per quarter x 5 days a week divided by 7 days in a week to reflect maximum utilization available due to hours of service restrictions on rig crews. Utilization percentages have been retroactively updated to reflect this new CAODC methodology. Service and swabbing rigs requiring their 24,000 hour recertification, refurbishment or have been otherwise removed from service for greater than 90 days are excluded from the utilization calculation until their first day back in field service. Coil tubing units that have been removed from service for greater than 90 days are excluded from the utilization calculation until their first day back in field service.

Production Services revenue was $23.0 million in Q4 2019, up $0.6 million (3%) compared to $22.4 million in Q4 2018. The increase in Q4 2019 activity levels for our production-oriented service rigs was a result of our E&P customers choosing to do workovers to optimize production on their wells prior to the end of the year. CWC's Production Services segment was affected by a tight labour market for field employees during Q4 2019. Had rig crews been available, CWC believes it could activate 19 of the 62 inactive service rigs with minimal capital expenditure resulting in a 103 active service rig fleet.

CWC's service rig utilization in Q4 2019 of 61% (Q4 2018: 51%) was driven by 33,656 operating hours being 8% higher than the 31,232 operating hours in Q4 2018. In addition, the Q4 2019 average revenue per hour of $664 remained relatively unchanged compared to the $663 per hour in Q4 2018. Q4 2019 average revenue per hour excluding the Company's top volume customers of $682 was $14 per hour (2%) lower than Q4 2018 average revenue per hour of $696 as CWC was able to increase its hourly rate with its largest volume customers while being more competitive at slightly lower rates offered by our competitors for its smaller volume customers.

CWC's coil tubing utilization in Q4 2019 of 10% (Q4 2018: 31%) with 448 operating hours was 73% lower than the 1,647 operating hours in Q4 2018. Average revenue per hour for coil tubing services of $646 in Q4 2019 is $21 per hour higher (3%) than $625 in Q4 2018. The lower utilization reflects the continuing challenge of lower crude oil prices during the quarter, compared to a year ago, as well as the Government of Alberta mandated production curtailments temporarily slowing down the need for work on SAGD wells.

CWC swabbing rig utilization in Q4 2019 of 35% (Q4 2018: 41%) with 1,141 operating hours was 51% lower than the 2,313 operating hours in Q4 2018 as CWC had three less swabbing rigs active during the quarter compared to the prior year, due to lower customer demand from continued low natural gas prices. Average revenue per hour for swabbing rigs of $282 in Q4 2019 is relatively unchanged from $283 in Q4 2018.

Capital Expenditures



Three months ended



Year ended





December 31, Change Change December 31, Change Change $ thousands 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Capital expenditures















Contract drilling 24 414 (390) (94%) 1,477 7,116 (5,639) (79%) Production services 1,156 1,569 (413) (26%) 3,616 4,609 (993) (22%) Other equipment 5 - 5 n/m(1) 256 28 228 814%

1,185 1,983 (798) (40%) 5,349 11,753 (6,404) (54%)

















Growth capital - - - n/m(1) 386 5,859 (5,473) (93%) Maintenance and infrastructure capital 1,185 1,983 (798) (40%) 4,963 5,894 (931) (16%) Total capital expenditures 1,185 1,983 (798) (40%) 5,349 11,753 (6,404) (54%)

(1) Not meaningful.

Capital expenditures of $1.2 million in Q4 2019, a decrease of $0.8 million (40%) compared to $2.0 million in Q4 2018.

Capital expenditures were $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $6.4 million (54%) compared to $11.8 million in 2018. The Company met its 2019 capital expenditure budget of $5.4 million which was announced on January 16, 2019.

The 2020 capital expenditure budget of $6.7 million was approved by the Board of Directors on December 12, 2019 and is comprised of $6.0 million of maintenance and infrastructure capital related to recertifications, additions and upgrades to field equipment for the drilling rig and service rig divisions as well as information technology infrastructure, and $0.7 million related to growth capital to upgrade one of the drilling rigs.

Outlook

Crude oil, as represented by WTI, averaged US$56.85/bbl in Q4 2019, an increase of 1% compared to Q3 2019 average price of US$56.40/bbl (Q4 2018: US$59.32/bbl). The price differential in Q4 2019 between Canadian heavy crude oil, as represented by WCS, and WTI widened to over US$20.00/bbl. The Government of Alberta announcements in Q3 2019 reducing the production curtailment to 125,000 bbls/day and extending the curtailment end date to December 31, 2020 while increasing the exemption limit from 10,000 to 20,000 bbls/day starting October 1, 2019, effectively reduced the number of Alberta E&P companies affected by the production curtailment. The widening price differential between WTI and WCS is partially a result of this increased crude oil supply which saw an increase in Alberta crude oil storage levels in November 2019 nearing all-time highs last achieved in 2018. As more pipeline space gets freed up on existing pipelines, crude-by-rail continues to grow and once construction of the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project is completed, the WTI – WCS differential should begin to narrow, thereby allowing increased activity level for oilfield services in the WCSB. Natural gas prices, as measured by AECO, increased 141% from an average of $0.97/GJ in Q3 2019 to $2.34/GJ in Q4 2019 (Q4 2018 $1.53/GJ); a result of the Canadian Energy Regulator's approval of the TSP application which caused the differential between Alberta gas prices and other North American natural gas prices, such as NYMEX, to narrow. The TSP was enacted with the goal of providing TC Energy more flexibility in how they deal with curtailments on the Nova Gas Transmission System during times of maintenance.

In Q1 2020, CWC is currently experiencing higher utilization than at any point in 2019 for both drilling rigs and service rigs which we believe will continue through to spring breakup. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers ("CAPP") has recently stated that it expects $37 billion, about $2 billion (6%) more than 2019, will be invested in the Canadian upstream energy sector in 2020; the first increase since 2014 when investment levels were $81 billion. In addition, on January 30, 2020, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada ("PSAC") increased its forecast for the number of wells to be drilled in Canada for 2020 by 300 wells (7%) to 4,800 wells. These industry forecasts suggest that CWC's Canadian activity levels should be stronger throughout 2020 with its only significant constraint being able to find sufficient field labour. However, CWC cautions that the current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus (the "coronavirus") and its effect on the disruption of supply and demand for products and services to the broader global economy, including its effect on oil and natural gas produced by our E&P customers, may have a significant negative effect to oilfield service activity levels in Canada and the U.S.

While CWC remains focused on its operational and financial performance, it also recognizes the need to pursue opportunities that create long-term shareholder value. With the support of the Board of Directors, management continues to actively pursue business combinations in North America and globally. CWC cautions that there are no guarantees that strategic opportunities will result in a transaction, or if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms or timing.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in the WCSB with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs, service rigs and coil tubing units. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements contained in this News Release including most of those contained in the section titled "Outlook" and including statements which may contain such words as "anticipate", "could", "continue", "should", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "will", "objective", "ongoing", "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking statements including management's assessment of future plans and operations, planned levels of capital expenditures, expectations as to activity levels, expectations on the sustainability of future cash flow and earnings, expectations with respect to crude oil and natural gas prices, activity levels in various areas, expectations regarding the level and type of drilling and production and related drilling and well services activity in the WCSB, expectations regarding entering into long term drilling contracts and expanding its customer base, and expectations regarding the business, operations, revenue and debt levels of the Company in addition to general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information and statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the drilling and oilfield services sector (i.e. demand, pricing and terms for oilfield drilling and services; current and expected oil and gas prices; exploration and development costs and delays; reserves discovery and decline rates; pipeline and transportation capacity; weather, health, safety and environmental risks), integration of acquisitions, competition, and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to acquisitions, development projects or capital expenditures and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations, stock market volatility and the inability to access sufficient capital from external and internal sources. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Any forward-looking statements made previously may be inaccurate now.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures



Three months ended Year ended $ thousands, except shares, per share amounts and margins December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2017 NON-IFRS MEASURES









Adjusted EBITDA:









Net (loss) income (854) (157)­ (1,700) (1,702) 4,861 Add:









Depreciation 3,183 3,853 13,168 16,441 17,103 Finance costs 516 857 2,431 2,756 2,054 Transaction costs - - - - 1,549 Income tax expense (51) 140 (2,944) (150) (1,285) Stock based compensation 329 339 921 1,102 869 Gain on acquisition - - - - (9,128) Loss (gain) on sale of equipment 368 (54)­ 290 42 40 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 3,491 4,978 12,166 18,489 16,063 Adjusted EBITDA per share – basic and diluted (1) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue)(1) 11% 14% 11% 13% 14% Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 510,443,613 518,513,776 511,106,531 520,576,582 399,008,915 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 510,443,613 518,513,776 511,106,531 520,576,582 403,359,537 Gross margin:









Revenue 30,667 35,478 108,446 144,762 112,215 Less: Direct operating expenses 22,803 25,788 79,609 107,984 82,361 Gross margin (2) 7,864 9,690 28,837 36,778 29,854 Gross margin percentage (2) 26% 27% 27% 25% 27%













$ thousands December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Working capital (excluding debt):





Current assets 26,642 26,893 31,745 Less: Current liabilities (9,249) (8,793) (12,378) Add: Current portion of long term debt 1,141 928 176 Working capital (excluding debt) (3) 18,534 19,028 19,543 Working capital (excluding debt) ratio(3) 3.3:1 3.4:1 2.6:1 Net debt:





Long term debt 39,411 43,968 49,634 Less: Current assets (26,642) (26,893) (31,745) Add: Current liabilities 9,249 8,793 12,378 Net debt (4) 22,018 25,868 30,267

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest and finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on disposal of asset, goodwill impairment, stock based compensation and other one-time gains and losses) is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the Company's ability to generate cash flow in order to fund working capital, service debt, pay current income taxes, repurchase common shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid, and fund capital programs. Investors should be cautioned, however, that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. CWC's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other entities and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other entities. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue and provides a measure of the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA per dollar of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average number of shares outstanding as used for calculation of earnings per share.



(2) Gross margin is calculated from the statement of comprehensive loss as revenue less direct operating costs and is used to assist management and investors in assessing the Company's financial results from operations excluding fixed overhead costs. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by revenue. The Company believes the relationship between revenue and costs expressed by the gross margin percentage is a useful measure when compared over different financial periods as it demonstrates the trending relationship between revenue, costs and margins. Gross margin and gross margin percentage are non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.



(3) Working capital (excluding debt) is calculated based on current assets less current liabilities excluding the current portion of long-term debt. Working capital (excluding debt) is used to assist management and investors in assessing the Company's liquidity. Working capital (excluding debt) does not have any meaning prescribed under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Working capital (excluding debt) ratio is calculated as current assets divided by the difference of current liabilities less the current portion of long term debt.



(4) Net debt is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Management believes net debt is a useful indicator of a company's debt position.

