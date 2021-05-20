CWB Trust Services appointed as trustee for CI Investment Services

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - CWB Trust Services is pleased to announce its appointment as the registered plans trustee for CI Investment Services Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. ("CI Financial") (TSX: CIX) (NYSE: CIXX).

"CWB Trust Services is very pleased to add CI Investment Services to our portfolio of clients," states Bjorn Frohnsdorf, CWB Trust Services' Vice President and General Manager. "Having already gained the confidence of CI Financial with our established service to CI Global Asset Management and CI Assante Wealth Management, we're delighted to expand our responsibilities for their group."

As part of the new mandate, CWB Trust Services will act as trustee for registered plans for CI Investment Services.

Al Spadaro, CWB Trust Services' Director of Business Development for Broker and Dealer Services, also welcomes the announcement. "Both of our firms are committed to providing a premium client service experience, and we look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership," states Spadaro.

"As a fintech company, we believe it is important to have a trustee that is innovative and forward-looking," said Carol Chui, President of CI Investment Services. "Working with CWB Trust Services will allow our clients to make full use of our roster of secure digital tools." Affected clients are being notified of the appointment, which became effective on January 4, 2021.

About CWB Trust Services CWB Trust Services, a member of the CWB Financial Group, provides personalized trustee and custodial solutions for mid-sized pension plans, brokerage firms, investment managers, endowments, individual mortgage investors and other investment pools. Learn more at www.cwt.ca.

About CWB Financial Group CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About CI Investment Services CI Investment Services Inc. is a Canadian broker-dealer that provides a wide range of innovative brokerage and trading services to a diverse client base that includes portfolio managers, introducing brokers and institutional investors. CI Investment Services is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $236.5 billion in total assets as at February 28, 2021. For more information, please visit www.ciinvestmentservices.com.

