CWB to reschedule fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results release

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) ("CWB") today announced that the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results will be rescheduled. CWB deferred the release of its results from the originally planned date of December 6, 2024. CWB expects to issue the results by mid-December 2024.

CWB's conference call to review the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results will be rescheduled to follow the release of the results.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nationwide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

SOURCE Canadian Western Bank

For Further Information Contact: Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations, CWB Financial Group, Phone: 780-508-8229, Email: [email protected]