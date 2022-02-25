CWB reports first quarter 2022 financial and strategic performance

First Quarter 2022 Highlights (compared to the same period in the prior year)

Diluted earnings

per share (EPS) Total revenue Pre-tax, pre-

provision income(1) Loans(2) Branch-raised

deposits(1) $0.97 $266 million $137 million $33.4 billion $19.7 billion Up 7% Up 9% Up 5% Up 9% in total;

Up 10% in Ontario Up 12%

This news release and accompanying financial highlights are supplementary to CWB's 2022 First Quarter Report to Shareholders and 2021 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with those documents.

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) announced financial performance for the three months ended January 31, 2022, with first quarter pre-tax, pre-provision income up 12% from the previous quarter. Net income available to common shareholders of $88 million was down 3% sequentially and adjusted earnings per common share(1) of $0.99 declined 4%, primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses from the abnormally low level in the previous quarter. Our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, up one cent from the dividend declared last year and consistent with last quarter.

"Execution of our winning strategy focused on business owners continues to drive accelerated growth of full-service clients, as our teams leverage our expanding products, capabilities, and brand presence in Ontario." said Chris Fowler, President and CEO. "Our new lending volume remained strong this quarter. While our net loan growth was constrained by an elevated level of payouts and paydowns, the strength of our lending pipelines gives us confidence that we remain on track to deliver double-digit loan growth for the year."

"We're pleased to be recognized by Great Place to Work Canada® as a 2022 Best WorkplaceTM for Hybrid Work this quarter, as we have been agile to adapt and remain a destination for top talent in an evolving and competitive environment. We have also finalized plans for some exciting new locations that position CWB as a growing force in our core markets with spaces designed to support a differentiated experience for our clients and our teams. Building on our strong growth in Ontario, in addition to our previously announced Markham location opening in 2022, we plan to open a new banking centre in Toronto's financial district in 2023 that will consolidate our local wealth management and banking teams into one location. We also plan to transition to a new corporate head office location in downtown Edmonton's Ice District in 2026. These modern and exciting spaces will meet the evolving expectations of our high-performing teams for more collaborative and flexible workspaces, give us prominent signage in desirable locations to continue expanding our brand awareness, and support the continued growth of our market share."

(1) Non-GAAP measure – refer to definitions and detail provided on page 5. (2) Excludes the allowance for credit losses.

Financial Performance

Q1 2022,

compared to

Q1 2021(1) Common shareholders' net income of $88 million Up 11% Diluted EPS of $0.97 Adjusted EPS of $0.99 Up 7% Up 6% Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (ROE) of 11.8% Up 30 bp Efficiency ratio of 48.5% Up 170 bp(2)

Compared to the same quarter last year, common shareholders' net income increased as revenue growth and a decline in the provision for credit losses more than offset non-interest expense growth. In line with our strategy, accelerated growth of full-service client relationships was the primary driver of very strong branch-raised deposit(1) growth of 12%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was up 5%, supported by an 8% increase in net interest income, reflecting the benefit of 9% loan growth, partially offset by a 13% increase in non-interest expenses, primarily due to continued investment in our people and technology infrastructure to support strategic execution. The provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans(1) was seven basis points lower than the same quarter last year primarily due to a lower impaired loan provision, which at 12 basis points remained well below our historical five-year average of 19 basis points. The performing loan provision represented a one basis point recovery compared to a six basis point recovery last year due to a more stable macroeconomic outlook in the current quarter. To support strong loan growth while prudently managing our regulatory capital ratios, we have issued common shares for net proceeds of $99 million since the launch of our at-the-market (ATM) common equity distribution program in the third quarter of 2021, including $28 million issued this quarter.

Q1 2022,

compared to

Q4 2021(1) Common shareholders' net income of $88 million Down 3% Diluted EPS of $0.97 Adjusted EPS of $0.99 Down 4% Down 4% Adjusted ROE of 11.8% Down 70 bp Efficiency ratio of 48.5% Down 440 bp

Compared to the prior quarter, common shareholders' net income declined as revenue growth and lower non-interest expenses were more than offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses. Branch-raised deposits increased 2%, with very strong growth from our banking centres, partially offset by a decline in Motive Financial deposits. Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 12%, supported by 2% revenue growth and a 7% decrease in non-interest expenses, primarily due to the expected seasonal decline in certain expenses and the timing of ongoing strategic execution activities, which will ramp up as we move through the remainder of the year. The provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans was 23 basis points higher on a sequential basis due to the combined impact of a higher impaired loan provision and a lower performing loan provision recovery this quarter. Last quarter, we recognized an abnormally low impaired loan provision for credit losses, which reflected the partial reversal of provisions related to previously impaired loans that were resolved with lower than expected realized losses.

bp – basis point





bp – basis point

Strategic Performance

We continue to transform our capabilities to offer a superior full-service client experience through a complete range of in-person and digital channels. These expanded capabilities, delivered by our highly engaged and client-centric teams, have accelerated growth of full-service client relationships in specifically targeted segments that fit within our strategic growth objectives and prudent risk appetite. Our strategic execution, with current period highlights noted below, will enable us to continue to deliver strong growth of full-service client relationships and capitalize on the opportunities available to us as we continue to expand our presence in the Ontario market. This quarter, we:

finalized plans to expand our presence and market share in Ontario supported by new banking centres expected to open in Markham in 2022 and downtown Toronto in 2023, which will also consolidate our local wealth management and banking teams into one location to support further collaboration and full-service client growth;

supported by new banking centres expected to open in in 2022 and downtown in 2023, which will also consolidate our local wealth management and banking teams into one location to support further collaboration and full-service client growth; progressed towards the launch of our digital banking platform later this year for personal, small business and commercial clients. The new platform will provide enhanced functionality, including integration with the Virtual COO solution for small business owners once fully launched, and recognizes business owners' desire to conduct their banking in one place by providing a single point of access and seamless navigation between business and personal accounts; and,

were recognized by Great Place to Work Canada® as a 2022 Best WorkplaceTM for Hybrid Work, reflecting our commitment to advance a culture that puts people first and supports our position as a destination for top talent.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

CWB's first quarter results conference call is scheduled for Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT). CWB's executives will comment on financial results and respond to questions from analysts.

The conference call may be accessed on a listen-only basis by dialing (416) 764-8688 (Toronto) or 1 (888) 390-0546 (toll-free) and entering passcode: 51047947. The call will also be webcast live on CWB's website:

www.cwb.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 4, 2022 by dialing (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) or 1 (888) 390-0541 (toll-free) and entering passcode: 047947#.

Forward-looking Statements

From time to time, we make written and verbal forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in our Annual Report and reports to shareholders and may be included in filings with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications such as media releases and corporate presentations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our objectives and strategies, targeted and expected financial results and the outlook for CWB's businesses or for the Canadian economy. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "may increase", "may impact", "goal", "focus", "potential", "proposed" and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could".

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations and conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that our strategic goals will not be achieved.

A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions in Canada, including housing market conditions, the volatility and level of liquidity in financial markets, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values, the volatility and level of various commodity prices, changes in monetary policy, changes in economic and political conditions, material changes to trade agreements, transition to the Advanced Internal Ratings Based (AIRB) approach for regulatory capital purposes, legislative and regulatory developments, legal developments, the level of competition, the occurrence of natural catastrophes, outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies, supply chain disruptions, changes in accounting standards and policies, information technology and cyber risk, the accuracy and completeness of information we receive about customers and counterparties, the ability to attract and retain key personnel, the ability to complete and integrate acquisitions, reliance on third parties to provide components of business infrastructure, changes in tax laws, technological developments, unexpected changes in consumer spending and saving habits, timely development and introduction of new products, and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. It is important to note that the preceding list is not exhaustive of possible factors.

Additional information about these factors can be found in the Risk Management section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A). These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent our views as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are presented for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding our financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian economy over the forecast horizon and how it will affect our business are material factors considered when setting organizational objectives and targets. In determining expectations for economic growth, we consider our own forecasts, economic data and forecasts provided by the Canadian government and its agencies, as well as certain private sector forecasts. These forecasts are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. The impact that COVID-19, including the evolving government and public health authority response to the outbreak, will continue to have on the Canadian economy and our business is uncertain and difficult to predict at this time. Where relevant, material economic assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are disclosed within the Outlook and Allowance for Credit Losses sections of our interim and annual MD&A.

Non-GAAP Measures

We use a number of financial measures and ratios to assess our performance against strategic initiatives and operational benchmarks. Some of these financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios provide readers with an enhanced understanding of how we view our ongoing performance. These measures and ratios may also provide the ability to analyze trends related to profitability and the effectiveness of our operations and strategies, and are disclosed in compliance with National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure.

To calculate non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items from our financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjustments relate to items which we believe are not indicative of underlying operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures include:

Adjusted non-interest expenses – total non-interest expenses, excluding pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs include direct and incremental costs incurred as part of the execution and integration of the acquisition of the businesses of T.E. Wealth and Leon Frazer & Associates that occurred in June 2020 .

& Associates that occurred in . Adjusted common shareholders' net income – total common shareholders' net income, excluding the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and acquisition and integration costs, net of tax.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income – total revenue less adjusted non-interest expenses.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to our reported financial results.





For the three months ended

Change from

January 31 2021

(unaudited) (thousands)



January 31

2022



October 31

2021



January 31

2021



Non-interest expenses

$ 131,407

$ 140,802

$ 116,748

13 % Adjustments (before tax):























Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



(2,541)



(2,032)



(1,991)

28

Acquisition and integration costs



-



(893)



(143)

(100)

Adjusted non-interest expenses

$ 128,866

$ 137,877

$ 114,614

12 %

























Common shareholders' net income adjustments (after-tax):

$ 87,642

$ 89,998

$ 79,237

11 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(1)



1,901



1,485



1,456

31

Acquisition and integration costs(2)



-



674



109

(100)

Adjusted common shareholders' net income

$ 89,543

$ 92,157

$ 80,802

11 %

























Total revenue

$ 265,976

$ 260,624

$ 245,088

9 % Less:























Adjusted non-interest expenses (see above)



128,866



137,877



114,614

12

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 137,110

$ 122,747

$ 130,474

5 %

(1) Net of income tax of $640 for the three months ended January 31, 2022 (Q4 2021 – $547, Q1 2021 – $535). (2) No income tax impact for the three months ended January 31, 2022 (Q4 2021 – $219, Q1 2021 – $34).

Non-GAAP ratios are calculated using the non-GAAP financial measures defined above. Our non-GAAP ratios include:

Adjusted earnings per common share – diluted earnings per common share calculated with adjusted common shareholders' net income.

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity – annualized adjusted common shareholders' net income divided by average common shareholders' equity, which is total shareholders' equity excluding preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes.

Efficiency ratio – adjusted non-interest expenses divided by total revenue.

Operating leverage – growth rate of total revenue less growth rate of adjusted non-interest expenses.

Supplementary financial measures are measures that do not have definitions prescribed by GAAP, but do not meet the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. Our supplementary financial measures include:

Return on assets – annualized common shareholders' net income divided by average total assets.

Net interest margin – annualized net interest income divided by average total assets.

Return on common shareholders' equity – annualized common shareholders' net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

Write-offs as a percentage of average loans – annualized write-offs divided by average total loans.

Book value per common share – total common shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.

Branch-raised deposits – total deposits excluding broker term and capital market deposits.

Provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on loans, committed but undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit divided by average total loans. Provisions for credit losses related to debt securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and other financial assets are excluded.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on impaired loans divided by average total loans.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on performing loans (Stage 1 and 2) divided by average total loans.

Average balances – average daily balances.





For the three months ended

Change from

January 31

2021

(unaudited) (thousands, except per share amounts)

January 31

2022



October 31

2021



January 31

2021



Results from Operations





















Net interest income $ 233,072

$ 229,925

$ 215,453

8 % Non-interest income

32,904



30,699



29,635

11

Total revenue

265,976



260,624



245,088

9

Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)

137,110



122,747



130,474

5

Common shareholders' net income

87,642



89,998



79,237

11

Common Share Information





















Earnings per common share





















Basic $ 0.98

$ 1.01

$ 0.91

8 % Diluted

0.97



1.01



0.91

7

Adjusted(1)

0.99



1.03



0.93

6

Cash dividends

0.30



0.29



0.29

3

Book value

33.64



33.10



32.24

4

Closing market value

38.63



39.59



28.45

36

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

90,203



89,390



87,101

4

Performance Measures(1)





















Return on common shareholders' equity

11.6 %

12.2 %

11.3 % 30 bp Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity

11.8



12.5



11.5

30

Return on assets

0.93



0.97



0.91

2

Net interest margin

2.47



2.47



2.47

-

Efficiency ratio

48.5



52.9



46.8

170

Operating leverage

(3.9)



(4.4)



(3.0)

(90)

Credit Quality(1)





















Provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans(2)

0.11



(0.12)



0.18

(7)

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average loans(2)

0.12



(0.04)



0.24

(12)

Balance Sheet





















Assets $ 37,684,907

$ 37,323,176

$ 35,301,768

7 % Loans(3)

33,364,006



32,900,951



30,566,902

9

Deposits

30,302,691



29,975,739



28,635,312

6

Debt

3,041,667



3,015,065



2,572,638

18

Shareholders' equity

3,609,475



3,533,885



3,373,145

7

Off-Balance Sheet





















Wealth management(4)





















Assets under management and administration

8,689,298



8,687,136



7,219,698

20

Assets under advisement(5)

2,185,748



2,067,069



1,916,353

14

Assets under administration - other(6)

14,421,779



14,031,042



11,971,322

20

Capital Adequacy(7)





















Common equity Tier 1 ratio

9.0 %

8.8 %

8.8 % 20 bp Tier 1 ratio

10.9



10.8



10.8

10

Total ratio

12.5



12.4



12.6

(10)

Other





















Number of full-time equivalent staff

2,643



2,617



2,498

6 %





(1) Non-GAAP measure – refer to definitions and detail provided on page 5. (2) Includes provisions for credit losses on loans, committed but undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit. (3) Excludes the allowance for credit losses. (4) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation. (5) Primarily comprised of assets under advisement related to our Indigenous Services wealth management business. (6) Comprised of trust assets under administration, third-party leases under administration and loans under service agreements. (7) Calculated using the Standardized approach in accordance with guidelines issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI).

bp – basis point

