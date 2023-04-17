CWB ranked 23 on the 2023 list of 50 best workplaces

EDMONTON, AB, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (CWB) has proudly placed number 23 on this year's Best Workplaces in Canada. Highlighted for our outstanding employee experience among hundreds of other participating employers headquartered in Canada, it marks the fourth straight year that CWB has placed within the top 50 after premiering in 2020. We continue to earn national recognition for our commitment to a people first culture where employees shape the future of our workplace through listening and feedback, reflect the diverse and inclusive communities in which they live and work, and are empowered to make the most of their careers.

"An exceptional employee experience is an incredibly important part of who we are, and it's our team of 2,800 strong who make a difference for our teams, clients and communities," says Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Strong values guide our employees in making CWB a company that helps people become the best version of themselves. Today, one in three of our employees have taken ownership of their diversity and inclusion journey by joining an employee represented group, and I'm consistently inspired by our teams' creativity and candidness in pursuit of an elevated workplace and successful client outcomes. As we expand our presence across Canada and shape the future of work at CWB, ensuring our employees feel heard and empowered to take charge of their career will continue to be a central part of our growth."

The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee-driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy-five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies that support their employees and corporate culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

