CWB Management Proxy Circular for 2024 now available

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) (CWB) announced today it has mailed its Notice of Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular (the Circular) to common shareholders of CWB. The Circular has been filed with securities regulators and is available online at www.cwb.com/annual-report-and-annual-meeting.

The Circular contains information about CWB's annual meeting which will be held in person on April 4, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time), including information regarding exercising voting rights on the election of CWB's Board of Directors, the appointment of CWB's auditor and an advisory vote on the approach to executive compensation.

To learn more about CWB's performance in 2023 and how we are creating value for our investors, our clients and our people, please refer to our 2023 annual report at www.cwb.com/annual-report-and-annual-meeting.

For further information: Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations, CWB Financial Group, Phone: 780-508-8229, Email: [email protected]