CWB Franchise Finance partners with Prime Capital Investments

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB Franchise Finance, a CWB Financial Group partner company, is proud to announce a partnership with Prime Capital Investments Inc. that provides the company $6MM to structure term debt and recapitalize its shares. The deal was facilitated by the relationship established between CWB and Raimondo Messina, CPA, CA, from Dream Hospitality Group. The deepened relationship between CWB and Raimondo Messina, as well as CWB's growing involvement in the craft beer and beverage space, led to the agreement with Prime Capital.

"This deal is an example of CWB's ability to deliver personalized financial solutions to clients through complex scenarios involving numerous stakeholders in a very specialized sector of hospitality," says Dimitri Mazur, Senior Manager, Restaurants, CWB Franchise Finance. "While we know that the competitive terms of the deal are important in any agreement, the deal could not have been completed without our longstanding relationship with industry leaders like Raimondo Messina."

"Elevating our partnership with CWB owes to the value of their knowledge and expertise in the hospitality and beverage industry," says Raimondo Messina, who also serves as VP, Finance for Prime Capital Investments Inc. "Their ability to tailor the terms of this structured term loan shows that we have a true partner in Canadian hospitality that has only strengthened as we continue to grow."

"Growing Prime Capital Investments and our beverage line with our new partners was made possible by CWB's specialized financing expertise," says Olivier Primeau, President of Prime Capital Investments Inc. and the entrepreneur behind the immensely popular Beach Day Every Day alcoholic beverages. "A financial partner like CWB, with their 20-plus years of experience partnering with the restaurant, brewing and hospitality industry, is essential to the success of our business."

About CWB Franchise Finance

CWB Franchise Finance, a division of CWB Financial Group, specializes in financing for regional and national restaurants and hotels and is a leading lender to the Canadian restaurant and hospitality industries. CWB Franchise Finance was acquired by CWB Financial Group in 2016 following a successful track record. To date, over $3.5 billion has been invested in the Canadian hotel and restaurant space, with more than 900 clients with upwards of 2,200 property locations over 20 years.



About Prime Capital Investments

Prime Capital Investment is one of the most promising beverage company in the province of Quebec focused on flavored malt beverages, hard seltzers, wines, spirits and energy drinks through it's immensely popular brand: Beach Day Every Day. Founded in 2017, the brand grew organically with it's association with AB InBev and innovative marketing initiatives to become the #1 RTD brand in Quebec in 2020, and is now set on making it's entry in the US market in 2022.

