CWB confirms upcoming redemption of NVCC Series 7 Preferred Shares

EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank ("CWB") (TSX: CWB) today confirmed that it will redeem all of its outstanding 5,600,000 Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares Series 7 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 7 Preferred Shares") for cash on July 31, 2021. The Series 7 Preferred Shares (TSX: CWB.PR.C) are redeemable at CWB's option on July 31, 2021 at a redemption price per Series 7 Preferred Share equal to $25.00 for an aggregate total of $140 million. Formal notice will be delivered to holders of Series 7 Preferred Shares in accordance with the terms outlined in the share provisions for the Series 7 Preferred Shares.

Separately from the redemption price, the final quarterly dividend of $0.390625 per Series 7 Preferred Share will be paid in the usual manner on July 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 23, 2021. After the Series 7 Preferred Shares are redeemed, holders of Series 7 Preferred Shares will cease to be entitled to distributions of dividends and will not be entitled to exercise any rights as holders other than to receive the redemption price.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to CWB's intention to redeem the Series 7 Preferred Shares. These statements are based on current expectations and are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of CWB. Except as required by law, CWB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

