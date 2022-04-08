CWB announces election of directors

EDMONTON, AB, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular mailed to shareholders prior to the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of CWB. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held yesterday at CWB's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:

Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Andrew J. Bibby 60,814,974 99.05 585,839 0.95 Marie Y. Delorme 61,228,654 99.72 172,159 0.28 Maria Filippelli 61,027,443 99.39 373,370 0.61 Christopher H. Fowler 60,636,423 98.76 764,390 1.24 Linda M.O. Hohol 60,503,044 98.54 897,769 1.46 Robert A. Manning 55,130,882 89.79 6,269,931 10.21 E. Gay Mitchell 61,084,846 99.49 315,967 0.51 Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester 61,129,457 99.56 271,356 0.44 Margaret J. Mulligan 61,253,473 99.76 147,340 0.24 Irfhan A. Rawji 61,276,929 99.80 123,884 0.20 Ian M. Reid 58,725,236 95.64 2,675,577 4.36

