CWB announces election of directors

CWB Financial Group

Apr 08, 2022, 17:46 ET

EDMONTON, AB, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular mailed to shareholders prior to the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of CWB. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held yesterday at CWB's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes
For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Andrew J. Bibby

60,814,974

99.05

585,839

0.95

Marie Y. Delorme

61,228,654

99.72

172,159

0.28

Maria Filippelli

61,027,443

99.39

373,370

0.61

Christopher H. Fowler

60,636,423

98.76

764,390

1.24

Linda M.O. Hohol

60,503,044

98.54

897,769

1.46

Robert A. Manning

55,130,882

89.79

6,269,931

10.21

E. Gay Mitchell

61,084,846

99.49

315,967

0.51

Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester

61,129,457

99.56

271,356

0.44

Margaret J. Mulligan

61,253,473

99.76

147,340

0.24

Irfhan A. Rawji

61,276,929

99.80

123,884

0.20

Ian M. Reid

58,725,236

95.64

2,675,577

4.36
About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times. 

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

For further information: Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations, CWB Financial Group, Phone: 780-508-8229, Email: [email protected]

