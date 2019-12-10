CVMA Applauds CUSMA Agreement Announcement

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association President, Mark A. Nantais issued the following statement:

The members of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) applaud the agreement reached today between Canada, the United States and Mexico regarding targeted revisions to the CUSMA and will look forward to learning more as details become available.

"This is a vital trade agreement for Canada, and its domestic automotive manufacturing industry, as it brings greater certainty regarding North American trade rules," stated Mark Nantais, CVMA President. "We appreciate the efforts and commitment that has been made by Canada's negotiating team and will continue to follow the progress being made by each party country and encourage Canada to move forward with its own ratification as quickly as possible."

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members operate 5 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

For further information: Mark A. Nantais, President, Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, Office: 416.364.9333, Cell: 416.560.4005

Related Links

www.cvma.ca

