CUTRIC supports low-emission transit in Brampton and Burlington

BRAMPTON, ON, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Since inception, the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) has advocated for robust climate action plans that are supported by varying levels of government. As the climate emergency continues to grow across Canada, building a cleaner, healthier, and stronger eco-system and infrastructure has become vital to improve the quality of life for all Canadians. Today, CUTRIC welcomes investments from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to support the City of Brampton and City of Burlington's transition to low-emission transit.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Taneen Rudyk, FCM President, announced a $253,000 investment through FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF). The GMF is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada and helps local governments switch to sustainable practices.

CUTRIC is receiving $175,000 to support the City of Brampton's efforts in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and meet future ridership demand for public transit. CUTRIC is conducting a study to assess the feasibility of using zero tailpipe-emission buses (ZEBs) on Brampton Transit's route network. An additional $78,000 will support the City of Burlington's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The study will analyze the techno-economic and life-cycle emissions associated with transitioning Burlington Transit's fleet to hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) across all routes and blocks. Both studies are being performed using CUTRIC's internally developed predictive modelling tool, RoutΣ.i™. This tool includes operational conditions such as route maps, transit schedules, weather, and passenger-loading to determine the feasibility and benefits of adopting ZEBs and FCEBs based on existing technology.

As cities expand and population grows, a thorough plan is necessary for socio-economic development. CUTRIC believes in generating solutions and advancing the growth of low-carbon and smart technology across Canada. It is excited for this opportunity as cities take steps towards achieving Canada's commitment to net-zero emissions.

Quotes

"Today's announcement of funding for clean transportation in Brampton and Burlington, Ontario, is a key step toward our government's priority to support Canadians in reducing pollution, enhancing our communities and furthering our innovation in clean technologies. The Government of Canada is very pleased to support CUTRIC's leadership in this area. I would like to congratulate them for their leadership."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"It's critically important to have everyone in the climate fight. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that create jobs and climate resilience. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and set us on the path to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Since my election in 2015, I have seen first-hand the important role CUTRIC has played in our transition to low-emission transit. This funding allocation is just one of many, in partnership with CUTRIC, that the City of Brampton is receiving as we electrify our future, reduce pollution and invest in clean transportation infrastructure – bringing us one step closer to net-zero emissions."

Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North

"Local governments own sixty percent of the country's infrastructure. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart sustainable solutions to improve their infrastructure. Together, we are building resilient communities, accelerating the path to net-zero and helping achieve Canada's climate goals."

Rory Nisan, Member of the Board of Directors, Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Councillor, Regional Municipality of Halton

"Thank you to the Government of Canada and the FCM for their investment in CUTRIC's feasibility study for zero-emission buses in the City of Brampton. This $175K investment will directly support the next level of sustainable transit in Brampton and in Canada, as Brampton Transit purchases up to 450 zero-emission buses for Brampton's roads over the next five years. Brampton is a Green City, and together, we will reduce our carbon footprint and improve the quality of life in our community."

Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

"Studying the feasibility and benefits of transitioning Burlington's Transit fleet to fuel cell electric buses will help the city make informed decisions around the most effective actions towards reducing our carbon footprint. Thank you to CUTRIC for undertaking this study. We look forward to seeing the results and will follow the progress closely."

Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington

"Humans today mostly live in cities. Cities should lead the way in addressing climate change and planning for our future in a climate changed world. CUTRIC is proud to work with cities like Brampton and Burlington. These cities are burgeoning hubs of innovative thinking around climate action. The time is now to transform the country's infrastructure and low-carbon mobility landscape."

Josipa Petrunić, President & C.E.O., CUTRIC

About CUTRIC

CUTRIC is a non-profit innovation consortium with a vision to make Canada a global leader in low-carbon smart mobility. Through industry-led collaborative research and large-scale technology integration trials, CUTRIC is working to achieve this goal by focusing on technology development, integration and standardization of low-carbon propulsion systems and smart vehicle systems, data-driven analytics in mobility, and cybersecurity in transportation.

