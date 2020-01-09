Customer Experience (CX) Trends with Business Impact for 2020

HGS releases annual list of top BPO industry trends with expertise from renowned industry thought leaders and analysts

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Each year, HGS publishes a list of top customer experience (CX) trends—an on-the-ground forecast of what consumers are demanding in terms of their customer service experiences, and what brands have to deliver in order to stay competitive in the new year. HGS is honored to build this list in partnership with an elite group of industry thought leaders for this year's predictions. The participating brands, analysts, and consultants who contributed their insights and experiences to this year's panel include: Ember Group, DXL Big+Tall Men's Apparel, NelsonHall, Ryan Advisory, Execs in the Know, Frost & Sullivan, HFS Research, and Funai Corporation.

After the final list was compiled, the key learning was clear; as the CX industry undergoes transformation driven by technology, innovation and consumer demand, to succeed brands must find the balance between enabling great CX and directing capital, time and attention to competing priorities.

The HGS 2020 CX trend ebook highlights the top ten trends, covering topics related to contact center operations, challenges and strategic priorities for the coming year.

Here's a quick look at three of the biggest trends in customer experience, according to the expert opinions shared in the 2020 HGS CX trends report:

Trend 1: CX Economic Maturity - The Focus is Shifting from "Why CX?" to "How Much?"

The economics of good (versus bad) service are becoming clearer, quantifiable and irrefutable.

Mike Havard , Director, Ember Group

Trend 2: Customer Data Platforms & Journey Analytics for a 360-Degree View

In 2020, winning brands will invest in a technology stack based on a strategy that optimizes personalization, and it starts with understanding the customer.

Laura Cicchelli , Vice President, CRM & Analytics, DXL Big+Tall Men's Apparel

Trend 3: AI & Automation That Enhance Live Advisor Support…Without Comprising CX

AI and machine learning technology can enhance live advisor support and help overcome the industry-wide problem of costly, high labor attrition due to mundane, repetitive tasks.

Ivan Kotzev , Lead Analyst, Customer Experience (CX) Services, NelsonHall

To see all 10 trends and learn more about the forces shaping customer experience management, download the HGS Top 10 Customer Experience Trends of 2020 Ebook HERE.

HGS will be presenting these trends in partnership with industry experts, Execs in the Know, Ember Consulting, & NelsonHall on a webinar on Jan 23, 2020, 11am ET. Click HERE to register.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 44,218 employees across 71 delivery centres (as on 30th Sept 2019) in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2019, HGS had revenues of US$ 689 million.

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

