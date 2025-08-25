Curlsmith Expands Curl's World with Debut at Sephora Canada

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curlsmith, the beloved brand known for its high-performance curl care products, is thrilled to announce its launch at Sephora Canada, at select stores and online at Sephora.ca, starting August 25, 2025.

This expansion brings Curlsmith's curl-loving products - from shampoos and conditioners to styling creams, gels, and treatments to even more curl communities. Whether you're looking for hydration, definition or volume, Curlsmith makes it easy to find exactly what your curls need while offering formulas that are vegan, cruelty free and made without sulphates & silicones.

Alongside this launch, Curlsmith is unveiling a bold new look—a fresh visual identity that reflects the vibrancy and individuality of the curl community. While the packaging is getting a makeover, customers can rest assured that the curl-loving, trusted formulas remain the same—gentle, effective, and deliver transformational curl results.

95% of users say they feel happier with their curls after using Curlsmith. *among 166 respondents who purchased a Curlsmith product Dec '24-Feb'25.

"We're incredibly proud to bring Curlsmith to Sephora Canada," said Vicky Metcalfe, Curlsmith Senior Marketing Director. "This expansion means more access for curly-haired Canadians to find products that truly meet their needs—whether it's hydration, definition, or bouncy volume."

Best-Sellers & New Curl Essentials at Sephora Canada Include:

NEW Moisture Memory Release ($36.50) - A weightless leave-in spray with time-release moisture technology that provides long-lasting hydration for smooth, soft, and bouncy curls.

- A weightless leave-in spray with time-release moisture technology that provides long-lasting hydration for smooth, soft, and bouncy curls. Weightless Air Dry Cream ($36.50) - Lightweight leave-in conditioner that enhances curl texture and hydrates the hair without weighing it down.

- Lightweight leave-in conditioner that enhances curl texture and hydrates the hair without weighing it down. Curl Defining Styling Soufflé ($38.00) - Buildable hold curl styling gel that provides moisture, shine and flexible definition for all curl types.

- Buildable hold curl styling gel that provides moisture, shine and flexible definition for all curl types. Essential Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner ($35.50) - Gentle moisturizing shampoo that gently cleanses hair, designed for all curl types, even straight hair. The lightweight everyday rinse-out conditioner delivers hydration and weightless moisture.

Where to buy: Curlsmith products are available in select Sephora Canada locations and Sephora.ca.

About Curlsmith:

Curlsmith is the first gourmet haircare brand specifically designed for curls. Inspired by natural ingredients and powered by science, Curlsmith blends organic kitchen cupboard staples with innovative technology to create effective, clean, and cruelty-free products for curly, coily, and wavy hair. All Curlsmith formulas are vegan, cruelty free and made without sulphates & silicones, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, EDTA and drying alcohols.

