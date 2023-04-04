Curious Public Creates Advisory Board To Guide Global Growth

Six-Member Board Includes Diverse Set of Talent, Experience, and Geography

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Curious Public Content and Insights has enlisted the expertise of a six-member advisory board to help guide it into a new era of growth in Canada, the US and the UK.

"Our advisory board is helping us tap into the diverse experiences of leaders in various fields who can bring their unique perspectives to the company and advise us on future opportunities as we grow into new markets," said Lloyd Rang, President, Curious Public. "I'm especially excited for the chance for creative collaboration, and to have a formal mechanism for outside feedback."

Curious Public's advisory board includes deep expertise in tech, leadership, entrepreneurship, and consulting. There is also a geographic component, with members whose networks and experience represent Canada, the US, and the UK. The board will meet twice annually and be available throughout their two-year term for networking, strategic planning, and advice.

Advisory Board members are:

John Wilkinson, Chair Terri Lohnes President and CEO Founder Wilkinson Insight Incorporated, Stratford, ON Tekama Advisory, Toronto, ON



Dave Pryce Virginia Jamieson Senior Global Affairs & Business Executive Head of External Communications London, UK SambaNova Systems, San Francisco, CA



Hari Srinivas Molly Morgan President Senior Communications Advisor Ethnic Channels Group, Toronto, ON London, UK



Curious Public is also pleased to announce the appointment of former Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty as Special Advisor, Mr. McGuinty will provide business and governance advice for Curious Public's continued growth, separate from the Advisory Board.

"It's an honour to be asked to advise a growing company in this way. To me, it's a signal that this is a group of thoughtful people who are — as I know they always have been — dedicated to continuous learning and growing," said John Wilkinson, Advisory Board Chair. "As inaugural Chair, I am thrilled to have a chance to spend time with my fellow Board members and staff. Together, we will explore new ways to serve Curious Public clients, who are good people trying to do good in the world."

You can learn more at: curiouspublic.com/team/advisory-board/

About Curious Public:

Curious Public Content and Insights simplifies the complex, finds your core message and makes sure it reaches your audiences. We delight in creating great words for good people. You can trust us to write your materials, craft your digital campaigns, advise your leaders, train your people and help you fine-tune your business strategy. In everything we do, we make sure our work is bespoke, relevant and smart – all of which is driven by our curiosity to understand who you are, who you serve, and how we can help you achieve success.

SOURCE Curious Public Content and Insights, Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Tracey Sobers, Principal and Chief Operations Officer, [email protected]